Netizens react after Twitter and Facebook ban Donald Trump

While many cheered the move on Twitter, others suggested that the ban should be permanent.

Social media was flooded with reactions after social media giants Facebook and Twitter temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump following the siege of the US Capitol by supporters.

The move came after the president published a string of inaccurate and inflammatory tweets as his supporters stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory on Wednesday.

Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours and said that the ban could be extended if several of his tweets that rejected the election results and appeared to incite violence were not deleted. The company also said that the account will be permanently suspended if he continues violating Twitter’s policies against violent threats and election misinformation.

Following Twitter, Facebook too barred Trump from publishing on the social network for 24 hours after finding that he had violated the company’s rules with two posts.

While many thought that the move was long overdue and received cheer on social media, other’s thought that it was too late. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Well without his social media he has time to PACK. — Orlando Reece (@OrlandoReece) January 7, 2021

Tweet tweet ! The bird got his face stuck in a book of reality ! pic.twitter.com/zne54TjKtd — crystal Iverson (@crystalblue190) January 7, 2021

A little too late for that. The damage is done and they helped a little — Carolini (@Carolini__Mlndz) January 7, 2021

Twitter and Facebook have locked Trump’s account … about 5 years too late. — Harry Godwyn (@harrygod) January 7, 2021

OH, WOW! Trump must be having such a bad day. First, Twitter locked him out of his account for 12 hours. Now, Facebook just locked him out of his account, too, for 24 hours. Kudos to the social media giants for showing Trump that his time’s up. Time to leave the White House.🥳 — Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) January 7, 2021

While he was locked out of Facebook and Twitter, several others also expressed their concern over the president having access to nuclear warhead launch codes. Check it out here:

Just a thought. But if Twitter has decided that Trump is unfit to tweet tonight, perhaps the Cabinet should consider whether he’s fit to retain control of the nuclear codes. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) January 7, 2021

It just blows my mind that Trump has been suspended on Twitter and Facebook…but leader of the free world / holder of the nuclear codes…that’s okay. pic.twitter.com/e86DXf0fZG — Tim Slade (@sladetim) January 7, 2021

The guy we don’t currently trust to be responsible with a Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram account still has access to the nuclear codes. We need Trump removed NOW. — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 7, 2021

Facebook taking down Trump’s posts, and Twitter stopping retweets of his posts. This is cutting off his oxygen and will turn Trump into a caged, wounded animal. @DeptofDefense MUST take away his access to the nuclear codes. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 6, 2021

According to several reports, at least four people died on the US Capitol grounds and 52 people have been arrested after a mob tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and clashed with the police. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)