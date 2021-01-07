scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Netizens react after Twitter and Facebook ban Donald Trump

The move came in after the president published a string of inaccurate and inflammatory tweets as his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington in an unprecedented event.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 7, 2021 12:17:35 pm
Donald Trump, Twitter and Facebook ban, Twitter Facebook block Trump, Trump barred from Twitter and Facebook, Capitol Hill Siege, US capitol building Siege, US capitol building violence, Donald Trump supporters attack US capitol building, US election, US capitol violence updates, Trending news, Indian Express news.While many cheered the move on Twitter, others suggested that the ban should be permanent.

Social media was flooded with reactions after social media giants Facebook and Twitter temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump following the siege of the US Capitol by supporters.

The move came after the president published a string of inaccurate and inflammatory tweets as his supporters stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory on Wednesday.

Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours and said that the ban could be extended if several of his tweets that rejected the election results and appeared to incite violence were not deleted. The company also said that the account will be permanently suspended if he continues violating Twitter’s policies against violent threats and election misinformation.

Following Twitter, Facebook too barred Trump from publishing on the social network for 24 hours after finding that he had violated the company’s rules with two posts.

While many thought that the move was long overdue and received cheer on social media, other’s thought that it was too late. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

While he was locked out of Facebook and Twitter, several others also expressed their concern over the president having access to nuclear warhead launch codes. Check it out here:

According to several reports, at least four people died on the US Capitol grounds and 52 people have been arrested after a mob tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and clashed with the police. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

