Twitter lays condition for providing edit button, inspires a flood of reactions and memes

The tweet went viral getting nearly 2 million likes on the platform. The tweet went viral getting nearly 2 million likes on the platform.

Users of Twitter have never stopped asking for an edit button and despite the introduction of many features over the years, the company has stayed away from providing the feature. Which is why when Twitter said that it was prepared to provide an edit button, its users took notice. But its condition for providing the feature got laughs and inspired plenty of memes in response.

In a tweet on Thursday night, Twitter’s official handle wrote: “You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask”.

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

The tweet got nearly 2 million likes in less than 24 hours and inspired all kinds of reactions. Some said Twitter is best without it, some were disappointed and others said it was the best reason yet to start wearing masks in public.

Plenty of people reacted with memes, and photoshopped images of themselves wearing all kinds of masks, to fulfil the company’s condition.

An edit button is a terrible idea and will lead to people changing their tweets once they are retweeted/quote tweeted by someone to make it seem like they shared something awful and then used to try to cancel them. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 2, 2020

Twitter is perfect without the edit button — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) July 2, 2020

This seems like a fair deal to me. https://t.co/9Wzeck0UwK — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 3, 2020

When everyone wears a mask, they’ll just edit this Tweet. https://t.co/tBRC7NSLjg — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 3, 2020

Mother

Of

All

Tweets https://t.co/t0sLlYqZgc — Cute Summer (@summerisunique) July 3, 2020

For all those who thought preventing the spread of #COVID19 wasn’t a good enough reason to wear a mask, maybe this will do the trick. https://t.co/NRINh9qLG9 — Vivek Murthy (@vivek_murthy) July 3, 2020

everyone will wear masks when twitter have an edit button — BTS 방탄 WORLDWIDE⁷ (@btsworldwider) July 2, 2020

It’s practically impossible to make everyone wear a mask which means we won’t get an edit button — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 2, 2020

everyone will wear masks when twitter have an edit button — BTS 방탄 WORLDWIDE⁷ (@btsworldwider) July 2, 2020

don’t forget to wear a mask pic.twitter.com/tJDCyRwVLt — ℒ (@luriodt) July 2, 2020

pic.twitter.com/jHOm4grIwu — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) July 2, 2020

You can have an When everyone

Edit button. Wears a mask. pic.twitter.com/QbXtMILKSC — ßro olå🍁 (@Bro_olla) July 2, 2020

Everyone wears a mask already.

This is what we look like without it: pic.twitter.com/qvjoXzO0CX — Manfred (@mterburg) July 3, 2020

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey had earlier said this year that the company would “probably never” introduce the feature as it may cause users to inadvertently spread misinformation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd