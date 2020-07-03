scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 03, 2020
COVID19

Twitter lays condition for providing edit button, inspires a flood of reactions and memes

A tweet from the company's official handle got nearly 2 million likes in less than 24 hours and inspired all kinds of reactions on the platform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2020 4:41:36 pm
twitter, twitter edit button, twitter edit button mask condition, twitter everyone wears mask, twitter mask memes, covid-19 mask, viral news, indian express The tweet went viral getting nearly 2 million likes on the platform.

Users of Twitter have never stopped asking for an edit button and despite the introduction of many features over the years, the company has stayed away from providing the feature. Which is why when Twitter said that it was prepared to provide an edit button, its users took notice. But its condition for providing the feature got laughs and inspired plenty of memes in response.

In a tweet on Thursday night, Twitter’s official handle wrote: “You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask”.

The tweet got nearly 2 million likes in less than 24 hours and inspired all kinds of reactions. Some said Twitter is best without it, some were disappointed and others said it was the best reason yet to start wearing masks in public.

Plenty of people reacted with memes, and photoshopped images of themselves wearing all kinds of masks, to fulfil the company’s condition.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey had earlier said this year that the company would “probably never” introduce the feature as it may cause users to inadvertently spread misinformation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement