Netizens react with memes and jokes after Twitter suffers global outage

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes after popular microblogging site Twitter suffered a brief but global outage on October 1. Website monitor DownDetector registered over 4,000 complaints, in which users said they were unable to tweet, refresh or check their feeds.

As soon as the site was back, #TwitterDown started trending, with many people sharing memes and jokes, reacting to the outage.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Might put this on my gravestone #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/LnR3ssdD5E — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) October 1, 2020

#Twitterdown

Le IPL Lovers Who Were Tweeting Every Ball: pic.twitter.com/bm8HuQsK6P — Nishant Sharma(RCB)🇮🇳 (@Srcstic_enginer) October 1, 2020

All of you wondering why #twitterdown its because of this pic.twitter.com/c9D8OZfN0o — Yung Calv (@Calvinisme13) October 1, 2020

POV: You’re checking Twitter to see if #TwitterDown, or if it’s just your WiFi. pic.twitter.com/upEWaxQg8k — Apple Terminal (@AppleTerminal) October 1, 2020

Me leaving instagram after twitter started working again #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/2EBruN9gSz — jo⁷🍒🍥 (@iarmyweeb) October 1, 2020

Though it remains unclear what caused the outage, the company issued an official statement saying the issue had been fixed.

“Let’s see if this works… You may have had trouble sending and seeing Tweets. (Yeah, us too.) We’ve now fixed this,” the tweet read.

Let’s see if this works… You may have had trouble sending and seeing Tweets. (Yeah, us too.) We’ve now fixed this. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 1, 2020

