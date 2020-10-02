scorecardresearch
Friday, October 02, 2020
Netizens react with memes and jokes after Twitter suffers global outage

Website monitor DownDetector registered over 4,000 complaints, in which users said they were unable to tweet, refresh or check their feeds.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 2, 2020 9:39:49 am
Twitter down, Twitter outage memes, Twitter outage reaction, Twitter down, Trending news, Indian Express news.As soon as the site was back, working, #TwitterDown started trending, with many sharing memes and jokes, reacting to the outage.

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes after popular microblogging site Twitter suffered a brief but global outage on October 1. Website monitor DownDetector registered over 4,000 complaints, in which users said they were unable to tweet, refresh or check their feeds.

As soon as the site was back, #TwitterDown started trending, with many people sharing memes and jokes, reacting to the outage.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Though it remains unclear what caused the outage, the company issued an official statement saying the issue had been fixed.

“Let’s see if this works… You may have had trouble sending and seeing Tweets. (Yeah, us too.) We’ve now fixed this,” the tweet read.

