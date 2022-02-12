scorecardresearch
#TwitterDown trends as global outage leaves netizens laughing, complaining

Even though services were back after a brief pause, #TwitterDown memes flooded the app when everything was restored.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 12, 2022 12:46:47 pm
twitter, twitter down, twiiter outage, twiiter not working, twitter down memes, tech news, indian expressEven though the app was back after a while, memes have continued to flood the platform.

Questions and problems usually send netizens running to Twitter for answers. But on Friday night, it was the platform on the receiving end due to a global outage, and netizens couldn’t laugh at the irony. Even though services were back after a brief pause, #TwitterDown memes flooded the app when everything was restored.

This isn’t the first time social media users have used Twitter to share their woes, thoughts and jokes. At times, even the platform has joined in on the fun.

“Something went wrong. Try reloading,” users around the world were greeted with a message.

Twitter responded to the event later explaining that a ‘technical bug’ had prevented timelines from loading and Tweets from being posted, both on the app and on its website. “Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!” the tech company tweeted.

According to Down Detector, the outage prevented people from logging in, and showed errors while trying to tweet or hit ‘like’. The outage took place at round 11 pm IST, and services were restored within an hour.

When the services were restored, Twitterati joined their forces to poke fun at the company. While some found the hashtag hilarious, others shared memes to calm users down, jokingly saying their accounts were “not suspended”.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here.

