Twitter launches new account — @Second Gentleman — for Kamala Harris’ husband

Although there are no tweets from the account currently, it has managed to gain more than 4 lakh followers.

As Twitter laid out its action plan for the transitioning of all official White House accounts on Inauguration Day, for the first time an account has been created for Second Gentleman of the USA. The new account not only left social media abuzz but also saw a great surge, gaining more than 4lakh followers just in a day.

US Senator Kamala Harris made history in the 2020 election by becoming the first woman vice-president-elect of USA, and as a result, her husband Douglas Emhoff made history, too. Now, he has officially logged in to @SecondGentleman with his bio reading, “Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris.”

On January 20, Democratic leader Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and his administration will gain control of the official White House Twitter accounts, which include @POTUS, @PressSec and a few others. The news was shared in a tweet by Biden, who announced that @PresElectBiden, will automatically transform into the official @POTUS.

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I’ll be using @JoeBiden. And while you’re here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President-elect Biden (@PresElectBiden) January 15, 2021

As Emhoff is set to become the first male second spouse in US history, many dubbed it as an iconic moment and ‘second gentleman’ started to dominate trends on the platform.

History is being made: Douglas Emhoff’s new Twitter handle is @SecondGentleman — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 15, 2021

There’s a Second Gentleman. This makes it so real to me. SECOND GENTLEMAN. Look what Kamala Harris did. History. ♥️ https://t.co/RZTVNVOYIp — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) January 15, 2021

I’m now following @SecondGentleman, because he’s a cool dude.

AND HE’S MARRIED TO @KamalaHarris, THE FRIGGIN’ VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES! — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 15, 2021

I LOVE that Second Gentleman is trending 🥰🥰 follow @SecondGentleman for the love💖 — yeap (@tobeafly_) January 15, 2021

A historic first. An official “Second Gentleman” putting this in our digital feed for saving this historic digital moment. Congrats to our first @SecondGentleman Mr. Emhoff. pic.twitter.com/0Uwjj5YalL — Socially Delivered (@WeDeliverSocial) January 15, 2021

I hope all the younger folks out there realize what a really, really big thing it is that we are going to have a female VP. I nearly cry every time I think about it. It’s a really big deal. — Rose Hartigan (@RoseHartigan) January 15, 2021

Can’t even tell you how happy @SecondGentleman’s handle makes me — Jane Bisson (@janebisson_) January 15, 2021

We always focus on women as trailblazers, we can’t forget our fellas. Follow @SecondGentleman who is defining himself as a proud husband and dad. Period. — Marisa Bono (@MarisaBono) January 15, 2021

OMG @SecondGentleman is the best thing I have read in a long long time. 👊👊👊 Go Doug, may you lead the way for men to understand that we are all equal. — Anna Davidson | Pfizer x 2 | STAT (@PMGPSC) January 15, 2021

Also, for the first time US President-elect has been given a new official presidential Twitter account, but has been forced to start it with zero followers. This is unlike in 2017, when Trump inherited the POTUS account’s 13 million or so followers when it moved from Obama.

Twitter, in a recent blog post, said that as people can watch the Inauguration Day ceremony on the platform, the transitions for all accounts will happen in “real time” on January 20. “These institutional accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration,” the tech company wrote in the post but did not explained why the decision was made.

However, explaining about gaining followers, the company said that Twitter users who previously followed the institutional White House Twitter accounts or who currently follow the Biden Administration’s current accounts, will receive in-app alerts allowing them to follow the new accounts.

This comes after Trump’s personal and campaign accounts were permanently suspended from Twitter “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” following the Capitol Hill siege.

“As Twitter will serve as both a venue for people to watch and talk about this political event, and play a key role in facilitating the transfer of official government communication channels, we want to be transparent and clear about what people should expect to see on the platform,” the post read.

The company also explained that like 2017, they will transfer current institutional accounts to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) where the tweets and account history will remain publicly available and the account usernames will be updated to reflect their archived status.