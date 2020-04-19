Twitterati share hilarious ways to end a phone conversation during lockdown

While many found it difficult to come up with an answer that did not seem rude, others found quirky and funny replies. While many found it difficult to come up with an answer that did not seem rude, others found quirky and funny replies.

Everyone has been on that boring phone conversation that seems to never end. And we have all used “Got to go! Talk to you later”, or “heading out somewhere, call you later” to get out of it.

But now that people can’t leave home due to the coronavirus lockdown in many parts of the world, the line no longer works. Actor-comedian and Twitter user Naomi Ekperigin raised the issue on the microblogging site — what to say to end a phone conversation now that we don’t have anywhere to go?

How are we ending phone conversations now that we don’t have anywhere to go? — Naomi Ekperigin (@Blacktress) April 18, 2020

Ekperigin’s question did not take much time to go viral and saw a slew of hilarious replies. Take a look at what people have to say:

My 5 year old niece used to just say “I don’t want to be on the phone anymore” as she hit the red button. — LoTwirls (@LoTwirls) April 18, 2020

My phone is about to die. — just thinking (@isawthesethings) April 19, 2020

I’ve been saying “ok I’m done.” And just being ok with whatever response that garners lol — Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) April 18, 2020

V similar approach, or I’ll say “well I’m gonna make dinner” regardless of time of day — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) April 18, 2020

“Just pulled dinner out of the oven” pic.twitter.com/HFSyvae868 — Ry ☀️ (@RyanneOConnor) April 18, 2020

“Ok gonna go jump in the shower” meanwhile my shower is like pic.twitter.com/WUFS0sXJbh — marcoandante🇵🇷 (@marcoandante) April 18, 2020

I gotta get to the living room I’ll talk to you soon… — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) April 18, 2020

I always say “I actually haven’t eaten yet today so I gotta go” — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) April 18, 2020

