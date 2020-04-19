Follow Us:
Twitterati share hilarious ways to end a phone conversation during lockdown

Now that “heading out somewhere, call you later” no longer applies as an excuse, how to escape boring phone calls? Actor-comedian Naomi Ekperigin raised the issue on Twitter.

Everyone has been on that boring phone conversation that seems to never end. And we have all used “Got to go! Talk to you later”, or “heading out somewhere, call you later” to get out of it.

But now that people can’t leave home due to the coronavirus lockdown in many parts of the world, the line no longer works. Actor-comedian and Twitter user Naomi Ekperigin raised the issue on the microblogging site — what to say to end a phone conversation now that we don’t have anywhere to go?

Ekperigin’s question did not take much time to go viral and saw a slew of hilarious replies. Take a look at what people have to say:

While many found it difficult to come up with an answer that did not seem rude, others found quirky and funny replies.

