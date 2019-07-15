Toggle Menu
A chat between Wimbledon and ICC's Twitter handles on Super Sunday wins the Internet

A chat between Wimbledon and ICC’s Twitter handles on Super Sunday wins the Internet

As sports fans struggled to keep up with the two scintillating matches, a conversation between the Twitter handles of Wimbledon and ICC stole the show on the Internet.

wimbledon 2019 final, cwc 19 final, wimbledon icc final tweet, wimbledon icc tweet final over chat, wimbledon cricket world cup final memes, viral news, indian express, sports news
The high-tension final matches in both Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup left fans gasping for breath.

This Sunday had some of the biggest sporting extravaganzas with the British Grand Prix, Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup all being held on the same day in London. The Wimbledon men’s finals between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was the longest men’s singles final in the tournament’s history and had the first-ever fifth-set tie-breaker in Grand Slam history. The Cricket World Cup finals between England and New Zealand ended in a tie, then the Super Overs ended in a tie, and Eoin Morgan’s squad were declared victors because they hit more boundaries in their inning.

With over 77,000 likes on the tweet by the official handle of the Wimbledon tournament, people loved the chat between the two tournaments’ handles. Some even said that July 14 should be celebrated as ‘World Sports Day’.

As both the matches turned out to be gripping, many found it extremely difficult to focus on just one and many shared memes of how they were coping. Some said the clashes had given them a heart attack, while others said they were exhausted after watching the epic battles.

