A chat between Wimbledon and ICC’s Twitter handles on Super Sunday wins the Internet

This Sunday had some of the biggest sporting extravaganzas with the British Grand Prix, Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup all being held on the same day in London. The Wimbledon men’s finals between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was the longest men’s singles final in the tournament’s history and had the first-ever fifth-set tie-breaker in Grand Slam history. The Cricket World Cup finals between England and New Zealand ended in a tie, then the Super Overs ended in a tie, and Eoin Morgan’s squad were declared victors because they hit more boundaries in their inning.
As sports fans struggled to keep up with the two scintillating matches, a conversation between the Twitter handles of Wimbledon and ICC stole the show on the Internet.
Things are a bit hectic here right now, we’ll get back to you 😅#CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL
— ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019
With over 77,000 likes on the tweet by the official handle of the Wimbledon tournament, people loved the chat between the two tournaments’ handles. Some even said that July 14 should be celebrated as ‘World Sports Day’.
While the fights were going on fiercely, these guys were at job, giving us some cheers. #Wimbledon #WimbledonFinal #CWC19Final #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/Fw6xXUfNca
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) July 14, 2019
As both the matches turned out to be gripping, many found it extremely difficult to focus on just one and many shared memes of how they were coping. Some said the clashes had given them a heart attack, while others said they were exhausted after watching the epic battles.
What great moments in world sport!
Wimbledon final goes to tie-breaker in the Fifth Set
Cricket World Cup final goes to Super Over!
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 14, 2019
✅Longest #Wimbledon singles final in history (4h 55 mins). First-ever Grand Slam final to go to a 5th set tie-break
✅First-ever tie in WC final that went into a #SuperOver that also ended up in a tie
Perfect treat for sports lovers on a Super Sunday #WimbledonFinal #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/pEHW1L5BA6
— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 14, 2019
Petition for July 14 to be World Sports Day.#Wimbledon#CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/FNv1ezAnKu
— Farrukh R. Zaidi (@RealFarrukh) July 14, 2019
After #Wimbledon and #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/Vy1cMB5Buj
— Akanksha🎨 (@art_lover_09) July 14, 2019
Flicking between #Wimbledon and #CWC19Final like pic.twitter.com/fIPSYpnrvd
— Nathan Sykes (@NathanSykes) July 14, 2019
#Wimbledon final and #CWC19Final at the same time! pic.twitter.com/dZsaIMt1UB
— RM 🌺 (@Razeena_Manack) July 14, 2019
Not even a single Indian is playing and I have bitten all my nails. What a crazy day of sport. #EngVsNZ #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/5u5ZKseAni
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 14, 2019
Me right now. #WimbledonFinal #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/swHsTN1hOi
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 14, 2019
Me watching #WimbledonFinal and #CWC19Final together. pic.twitter.com/V4CM87eMEQ
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 14, 2019
A great day for spectator sports.
Me trying to watch both #CWC19Final and #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/oc5jwNFqWy
— IT (@sreibhe) July 14, 2019
It’s #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ and #WimbledonFinal.
Me flicking between the channels…. 😱
My Remote: pic.twitter.com/DytF4AehBz
— Durgansh Dixit🎨🇮🇳 (@DurganshDixit) July 14, 2019
People watching #WimbledonFinal and/or #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/Lt2ts6pXVC
— Sachin Shah | NotJustAnyTraveller (@ItsSachinShah) July 14, 2019
Heart Attack pic.twitter.com/DED4UsF36w
— Halkat Manus ❁ (@TheGodWhispers) July 14, 2019
Me trying to watch both the #CWC19 and #Wimbledon mens final, both at critical stages pic.twitter.com/DHKrtrILaH
— Zama (@SimAllout) July 14, 2019