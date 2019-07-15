A chat between Wimbledon and ICC’s Twitter handles on Super Sunday wins the Internet

This Sunday had some of the biggest sporting extravaganzas with the British Grand Prix, Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup all being held on the same day in London. The Wimbledon men’s finals between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was the longest men’s singles final in the tournament’s history and had the first-ever fifth-set tie-breaker in Grand Slam history. The Cricket World Cup finals between England and New Zealand ended in a tie, then the Super Overs ended in a tie, and Eoin Morgan’s squad were declared victors because they hit more boundaries in their inning.

Advertising

As sports fans struggled to keep up with the two scintillating matches, a conversation between the Twitter handles of Wimbledon and ICC stole the show on the Internet.

Things are a bit hectic here right now, we’ll get back to you 😅#CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019

With over 77,000 likes on the tweet by the official handle of the Wimbledon tournament, people loved the chat between the two tournaments’ handles. Some even said that July 14 should be celebrated as ‘World Sports Day’.

As both the matches turned out to be gripping, many found it extremely difficult to focus on just one and many shared memes of how they were coping. Some said the clashes had given them a heart attack, while others said they were exhausted after watching the epic battles.

What great moments in world sport! Wimbledon final goes to tie-breaker in the Fifth Set Cricket World Cup final goes to Super Over! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 14, 2019

✅Longest #Wimbledon singles final in history (4h 55 mins). First-ever Grand Slam final to go to a 5th set tie-break

✅First-ever tie in WC final that went into a #SuperOver that also ended up in a tie Perfect treat for sports lovers on a Super Sunday #WimbledonFinal #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/pEHW1L5BA6 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 14, 2019

Not even a single Indian is playing and I have bitten all my nails. What a crazy day of sport. #EngVsNZ #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/5u5ZKseAni — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 14, 2019

A great day for spectator sports. Me trying to watch both #CWC19Final and #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/oc5jwNFqWy — IT (@sreibhe) July 14, 2019