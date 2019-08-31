‘We are all doomed’: Netizens react after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account gets hacked

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked on Friday, leaving many users of the microblogging website concerned. The hackers posted racists comments and bomb threats. The offensive tweets and retweets were deleted less than an hour after the incident even as Twitter secured the account.

Twitter, however, stated that the website’s system was not compromised. Explaining the breach, Twitter said, “The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider. This allowed an unauthorized person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number. That issue is now resolved.”

The account is now secure, and there is no indication that Twitter’s systems have been compromised. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019

However, the explanation did little to calm netizens, who expressed concerns over vulnerabilities of the social media platform. “If Jack Dorsey can be hacked, we’re all doomed,” was a common concern resonating among the users.

If Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter can get hacked, we might as well all make our passwords public — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) August 30, 2019

Jack getting hacked means we’ve reached the final level of twitter right? It’s all over — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 30, 2019

Jack got hacked. Damn, no one is safe from this group. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 30, 2019

if jack dorsey of all people can be hacked out of his twitter acc, what does thay say about twitter’s security? — Andrés Cardoza (@leantath) August 30, 2019

Us trying to figure out whether Jack Dorsey’s twitter account was hacked or not pic.twitter.com/FeJRSuZ1XD — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 30, 2019

How Jack of all people on this app get hacked.. pic.twitter.com/25l1N4s48I — Ashley|Jungkook✨ (@ashxomono) August 30, 2019