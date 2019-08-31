‘We are all doomed’: Netizens react after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account gets hacked

Toggle Menu
However, the explanation did little to calm netizens, who expressed concerns over vulnerabilities of the social media platform. "If Jack Dorsey can be hacked, we're all doomed," was a common concern resonating among the users.

Shortly after, Twitter acknowledged the hack and stated that the website’s system was not compromised.

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked on Friday, leaving many users of the microblogging website concerned. The hackers posted racists comments and bomb threats. The offensive tweets and retweets were deleted less than an hour after the incident even as Twitter secured the account.

Twitter, however, stated that the website’s system was not compromised. Explaining the breach, Twitter said, “The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider. This allowed an unauthorized person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number. That issue is now resolved.”

