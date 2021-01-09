scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 09, 2021
As Twitter bans Donald Trump's account permanently, it's raining memes online

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2021 12:05:02 pm
donald trump, donald trump twitter, trump twitter ban, trump banned from twitter, trump twitter ban memes, capitol hill attack, viral news, tech news, indian expressMany joked that the president would try to log in from his family members' accounts.

Micro-blogging site, Twitter, finally banned US President Donald Trump’s account on Friday, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the US Capitol Hill siege and the unrest that followed. The decision got everyone talking online, memes and jokes ensued.

After temporarily blocking his account on the day of the attack, the company pulled the plug permanently on @realDonaldTrump. However, the official account for the President of the United States, @POTUS, remains live. Twitter said its policy enables world leaders to speak to the public, but that these accounts “are not above our rules entirely” and can’t use Twitter to incite violence.

Following the announcement, from celebrities to comedians and political figures, even companies took to social media with a multitude of reactions, poking fun at the president.

While some wondered what took so long to ban him from the platform, others joked he will surely try to use accounts of his family members to tweet from now on. Following the ban, MySpace also started trending on Twitter, with many joking now he’ll try to revisit it now to rant.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Explaining the ban, the company referred to Trump’s recent tweets on the Capitol Hill attack and said, the tweets violated the company’s policy against glorification of violence. Twitter in its blog said, “these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.”

Reacting to the ban Trump retorted that he’d be “building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!” He fired off tweets from the official presidential account, accusing the company of conspiring with the “Radical Left.” However, the social network quickly deleted the tweets.

Twitter says using another account to evade a suspension is against its rules, and that while it won’t ban government accounts like @POTUS or @WhiteHouse, it will “take action to limit their use.”

