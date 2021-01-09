As Twitter bans Donald Trump’s account permanently, it’s raining memes online

Many joked that the president would try to log in from his family members' accounts.

Micro-blogging site, Twitter, finally banned US President Donald Trump’s account on Friday, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the US Capitol Hill siege and the unrest that followed. The decision got everyone talking online, memes and jokes ensued.

After temporarily blocking his account on the day of the attack, the company pulled the plug permanently on @realDonaldTrump. However, the official account for the President of the United States, @POTUS, remains live. Twitter said its policy enables world leaders to speak to the public, but that these accounts “are not above our rules entirely” and can’t use Twitter to incite violence.

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. https://t.co/NrANZJcAfo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Following the announcement, from celebrities to comedians and political figures, even companies took to social media with a multitude of reactions, poking fun at the president.

And how is YOUR day going? pic.twitter.com/56SHIiWCPB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2021

It’s now safe to turn off your computer. — Microsoft (@Microsoft) January 9, 2021

You love to not see it pic.twitter.com/bSJRfdrTOX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 8, 2021

I can’t believe Twitter invoked the 25th Tweetmendment. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) January 9, 2021

While some wondered what took so long to ban him from the platform, others joked he will surely try to use accounts of his family members to tweet from now on. Following the ban, MySpace also started trending on Twitter, with many joking now he’ll try to revisit it now to rant.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

Live footage of Donald Trump trying to log onto Melania’s Twitter after she says “the password is our anniversary❤️” pic.twitter.com/FR8HdJ1JHl — Lauren (@lperkowski3) January 9, 2021

New profile pic for Melania Twitter account. Wait a minute….😂😂 pic.twitter.com/un8ktapqty — JoniCarol🌊 (@Joannacaroll007) January 9, 2021

Donald tried to get on Melania’s Twitter but she told him the password was Barron’s middle name plus his birthday. — Joe Faina (@faination) January 9, 2021

This is the first time a sitting president has been banned from Twitter going back to 1812 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) January 8, 2021

Twitter after banning Trump 1,449 days into his presidency pic.twitter.com/W5bRvkskcs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 8, 2021

it took 4 years for Donald Trump’s Twitter to get banned, it’s about damn time pic.twitter.com/smTdXosJKd https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png — Moo loves Kez & Daan & Rain & Madi & Connie (@Trickyhours) January 8, 2021

Can I have your twitter login? pic.twitter.com/GfKP0mWC78 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 9, 2021

Trump trying to get White House staffers to let him use their Twitter accounts pic.twitter.com/fQ0ZPGBvKa — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 8, 2021

WHAT’S MY MYSPACE PASSWORD pic.twitter.com/tk0PFwuzYM — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) January 8, 2021

Explaining the ban, the company referred to Trump’s recent tweets on the Capitol Hill attack and said, the tweets violated the company’s policy against glorification of violence. Twitter in its blog said, “these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.”

Reacting to the ban Trump retorted that he’d be “building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!” He fired off tweets from the official presidential account, accusing the company of conspiring with the “Radical Left.” However, the social network quickly deleted the tweets.

Twitter says using another account to evade a suspension is against its rules, and that while it won’t ban government accounts like @POTUS or @WhiteHouse, it will “take action to limit their use.”