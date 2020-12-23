scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Twitter asks people to ‘roast 2020’ and here’s how they responded

From being taken aback by the pandemic, to being confined at home and learning social distancing, while losing loved ones and jobs, people are summing up the year with relatable comparisons.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2020 2:42:33 pm
twitter, roast 2020, twitter roast 2020, 2020 summed up tweets, tweets describing 2020, funny news, twitter roasting 2020, indian express"If 2020 was a person that person should be quarantined," wrote one user.

Twitter asked users to ‘roast’ an eventful 2020 as the year draws to an end and received plenty of interesting responses from across the world.

“Roast 2020. Go,” the company’s official handle tweeted Tuesday.

There were thousands of replies that saw many cite anecdotes about just how their year had gone. While some compared it to a “worst ex”, “hit by a train”, one quipped, “It’s Spain when S is silent”.

Several brands joined the bandwagon and came up with quirky responses. The company used some of the replies for its ongoing outdoor billboard campaign.

Check out some of the responses here that created a buzz on the platform.

