Twitter asks people to ‘roast 2020’ and here’s how they responded

"If 2020 was a person that person should be quarantined," wrote one user.

Twitter asked users to ‘roast’ an eventful 2020 as the year draws to an end and received plenty of interesting responses from across the world.

“Roast 2020. Go,” the company’s official handle tweeted Tuesday.

roast 2020. go. — Twitter (@Twitter) December 22, 2020

There were thousands of replies that saw many cite anecdotes about just how their year had gone. While some compared it to a “worst ex”, “hit by a train”, one quipped, “It’s Spain when S is silent”.

Several brands joined the bandwagon and came up with quirky responses. The company used some of the replies for its ongoing outdoor billboard campaign.

Check out some of the responses here that created a buzz on the platform.

We added "doomscrolling" to the dictionary this year. https://t.co/piR54kdDtb — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 22, 2020

One star ride. — Uber (@Uber) December 22, 2020

If 2020 was a website… pic.twitter.com/ACKTAbJ8op — Wix (@Wix) December 22, 2020

If the year 2020 was a pizza it would have pineapple on it — Grubhub (@Grubhub) December 22, 2020

2020 was like opening the fridge every five minutes to see if something new was in there. except there was always something new and it was bad — nesrin danan (@blackprints) December 22, 2020

2020 is the friend that says they’re on their way but hasn’t actually left — Brandon Woelfel (@Brandonwoelfel) December 22, 2020

if 2020 were a fruit it would be a raisin — yeet lover's pizza (@chunkyfila) December 22, 2020

2020 is also known as Spain but the S is silent — ash (@daisyvolume6) December 22, 2020

2020 is that eye lash that goes in your eye and won’t come out. — Camila (@callme_kamikaze) December 22, 2020

2020 is like opening the fridge only to find our that you only have vegetables — Chase Morman (@mormied) December 22, 2020

2020 made me miss the seventh grade and truly nothing good was happening in the seventh grade — rishi :D (@rishipuff) December 22, 2020

We should've muted 2020 in March — Rising Sun (@ziloow_) December 22, 2020

Wish we could just suspend this year as easily as you suspend some accounts 👻🥷 — PiccMee Prizes LLC (@piccmeeprizes) December 22, 2020

If 2020 was a singer, it'd be Dhinchak Pooja. My scooter go brrrrrr https://t.co/u0Pej2Mml8 — Fajar Asif (@FajarAsif7) December 23, 2020

