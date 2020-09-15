Twitter creates custom ‘like’ for tweets with #AppleEvent, here’s how netizens reacted

Videos and memes about the new feature for the Apple Event has created a huge buzz on Twitter.

As tech lovers around the world prepared for the ‘Time Flies’ event organised by Apple on Tuesday night, Twitter introduced a new feature: a unique animation for likes on tweets that featured the hashtag #AppleEvent.

The like button swirls into a colourful heart when someone likes a tweet with the hashtag #AppleEvent. After several Twitter users posted about how it worked many started liking and even re-liking tweets with the hashtag to see the animation. However, this was restricted to the Twitter app on iOS devices manufactured by Apple.

This didn’t go down well with Android users who couldn’t see the animation on their devices. However, it is visible on desktops or laptops.

So when you use the #AppleEvent hashtag, the like button does this. 🤔 ⁦@MacRumors⁩ pic.twitter.com/a5UmbW4Na5 — Joe Clark (@joedclark92) September 15, 2020

People began sharing memes and jokes about this new feature:

*me tapping and untapping the ❤️ button on #AppleEvent tweets to watch the magic little animation* pic.twitter.com/E1lhy12Sjr — Vodafone UK (@VodafoneUK) September 15, 2020

#AppleEvent hit the like button on this tweet and that’s how my heart feels when you guys show me so much love ❤️ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 15, 2020

this like button is so relaxing I can’t stop hitting like😍#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ikkYpOodBI — Brown boy (@hahaaHamas) September 15, 2020

#AppleEvent https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png 21 yr old me liking and unliking tweets to see apple animation 😌 : pic.twitter.com/Sb6y2ydent — 👑sι͏ᴠα 👑 (@sivatwtz) September 15, 2020

#AppleEvent Apple users when they hit the like button and see the animation pic.twitter.com/FsrtNr9rhP — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) September 15, 2020

me liking every tweet on #AppleEvent just to see the animation pic.twitter.com/Lni33vr6tj — adrian (@crushauftyler) September 15, 2020

#AppleEvent exists… Gareeb Android Users like Me : pic.twitter.com/FYqFunbWcI — s н ΞЯ ʟ ๏ c к 💛 (@QuirkyHumour) September 15, 2020

Me reacting to not getting the like animation, after the 156th time of trying#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CiY7lLF7LL — Aidan (@awizardharreh) September 15, 2020

A moment of silence to all android users who can’t see the like animation for the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Fn9MoXBQzM — आह्म ब्रह्मास्मि (@aahmm_brahmasmI) September 15, 2020

Everyone is talking about like button Retweet button be like: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/gV1934ieXB — Subhajit Dey (@iamsubhajitdey) September 15, 2020

Me after realising that the #AppleEvent thingy isn’t working for me and I can’t see that “cute like” or wtv pic.twitter.com/shoooTHvFl — Sanj bb// Diti stan✨ (@sedboihourss) September 15, 2020

Android users when they cant see the like animation #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/RUda1kF9iI — Abdur Rahman Khatri (@arahman09) September 15, 2020

Android users watching this feature be like#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wZXXEC4HGi — Sudhanshu (@whoshud) September 15, 2020

#AppleEvent

iPhone user:- Bro like daba ke dekh heart kaise pop-up hoega. Android user me:- pic.twitter.com/kIv1KqSn5t — J.Rajpal (@certifiedhumour) September 15, 2020

Android niggas after realising that they are the only ones who can’t see the like button animation 😂#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ovKbN6sbmz — Victor Kagarama (@VictorKagarama) September 15, 2020

This is the second major Apple event this year after WWDC 2020, which was held in June. The tech giant is expected to announce a new iPad, Watch Series 6, cheaper Apple Watch, AirTags, and One Services bundle at the event.

