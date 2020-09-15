scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Twitter creates custom ‘like’ for tweets with #AppleEvent, here’s how netizens reacted

The like button swirls into a colourful heart when someone likes a tweet with the hashtag #AppleEvent. But its not visible on all devices.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2020 8:21:21 pm
apple event, apple event 2020, apple event september 2020, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2020 live, apple event 2020 september, apple event 2020 september today, apple watch series 6, apple watch 6, apple watch se, apple ipad air 14, apple tv, apple tv price, apple ios 14, ios 14 launch, apple watch se launch, apple tv launch live,Videos and memes about the new feature for the Apple Event has created a huge buzz on Twitter.

As tech lovers around the world prepared for the ‘Time Flies’ event organised by Apple on Tuesday night, Twitter introduced a new feature: a unique animation for likes on tweets that featured the hashtag #AppleEvent.

The like button swirls into a colourful heart when someone likes a tweet with the hashtag #AppleEvent. After several Twitter users posted about how it worked many started liking and even re-liking tweets with the hashtag to see the animation. However, this was restricted to the Twitter app on iOS devices manufactured by Apple.

This didn’t go down well with Android users who couldn’t see the animation on their devices. However, it is visible on desktops or laptops.

People began sharing memes and jokes about this new feature:

 

This is the second major Apple event this year after WWDC 2020, which was held in June. The tech giant is expected to announce a new iPad, Watch Series 6, cheaper Apple Watch, AirTags, and One Services bundle at the event.

