Friday, July 31, 2020
A chat between Twitter and NASA’s Perseverance Rover’s official handles has people smiling

Many on Twitter loved the conversation between the official handles of Twitter, the Perseverance rover and NASA.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 31, 2020 3:02:07 pm
People on social media loved the sweet conversation but were little disappointed as the comments were turned off. (Source: @NASAPersevere/ Twitter)

As NASA launched its Perseverance Rover for Mars, Twitter continued its #CountDownToMars campaign. Twitter’s official handle and the handle for the rover also had an exchange of messages that others on the social media platform loved.

Twitter had rolled out a series of features for the ambitious Mars mission, even changing its profile picture. But just before the launch, a tweet from Twitter’s official handle said it wanted to go along.

To which both the Martian Rover and the American space agency’s handles replied saying that they “saved a seat” for Twitter.

Twitter responded that it wanted a window or aisle seat. NASA responded:

Twitter then asked if there were enough “jokes” to sustain the seven-month-long journey to Mars. The handle also asked whether they could keep in touch, although they had “just met”.

“Thanks to the Deep Space Network, we can make this long-distance relationship work,” the rover’s handle responded. Asking Twitter to continue the countdown till it touched down on Mars in February 2021, the rover told the platform to “save the date!”.

Twitter asked the rover to send pics and check in often, saying, “we can make this work!”

NASA ended the conversation saying Twitter and the rover were giving everyone: “Relationspaceship Goals”.

The exchange got many talking online and many thought the conversation was quite funny, and hoped for regular updates on the “relationspaceship”.

The space agency’s latest effort to hunt for signs of ancient microbial life and collect samples that will eventually be returned to Earth. Perseverance is also carrying a small helicopter named Ingenuity, which if successful will be “the first aircraft to fly in a controlled way on another planet,” NASA said.

But arguably the most dramatic goal of the mission will be the rover’s attempt to demonstrate a technology that converts carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere into oxygen.

