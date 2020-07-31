A chat between Twitter and NASA’s Perseverance Rover’s official handles has people smiling

People on social media loved the sweet conversation but were little disappointed as the comments were turned off. (Source: @NASAPersevere/ Twitter) People on social media loved the sweet conversation but were little disappointed as the comments were turned off. (Source: @NASAPersevere/ Twitter)

As NASA launched its Perseverance Rover for Mars, Twitter continued its #CountDownToMars campaign. Twitter’s official handle and the handle for the rover also had an exchange of messages that others on the social media platform loved.

Twitter had rolled out a series of features for the ambitious Mars mission, even changing its profile picture. But just before the launch, a tweet from Twitter’s official handle said it wanted to go along.

To which both the Martian Rover and the American space agency’s handles replied saying that they “saved a seat” for Twitter.

Twitter responded that it wanted a window or aisle seat. NASA responded:

Don’t worry. There’s plenty of…space. ✨ — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

Twitter then asked if there were enough “jokes” to sustain the seven-month-long journey to Mars. The handle also asked whether they could keep in touch, although they had “just met”.

On second thought, seven months is a long time and we kinda just met, but can we keep in touch? — Twitter (@Twitter) July 30, 2020

“Thanks to the Deep Space Network, we can make this long-distance relationship work,” the rover’s handle responded. Asking Twitter to continue the countdown till it touched down on Mars in February 2021, the rover told the platform to “save the date!”.

Thanks to the Deep Space Network, we can make this long-distance relationship work. Save the date for landing? Feb. 18, 2021 #CountdownToMars — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 30, 2020

Twitter asked the rover to send pics and check in often, saying, “we can make this work!”

Send pics and check in often… we can make this work! — Twitter (@Twitter) July 30, 2020

NASA ended the conversation saying Twitter and the rover were giving everyone: “Relationspaceship Goals”.

Relationspaceship Goals. 😍 Here’s where you can check in on @NASAPersevere and our other robotic explorer friends in real time: https://t.co/LRhZJgzjGx — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

The exchange got many talking online and many thought the conversation was quite funny, and hoped for regular updates on the “relationspaceship”.

Conversation of the year! https://t.co/irqeE5YVs2 — On Kar (@ORaiden) July 30, 2020

This entire interaction makes me so happy https://t.co/xVbOKLF4qV — Thomas Campbell (@Choheron) July 30, 2020

Tell me a better love story, I will wait. https://t.co/ek6BZRsQJ6 — subhashish (@subh_ashish_) July 30, 2020

This thread is Gold! GodSpeed @NASAPersevere. Will be waiting for your arrival on February next year. Thank you also for taking the names of 11 million people (mine included) with you to Mars. https://t.co/YfC4EDTdrw — José Chávez (@superfoncho) July 30, 2020

This two. Go get a room🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/fQJdEWrxEy — Bossy (@bossgirlslays) July 30, 2020

If @Twitter & @NASAPersevere can make it work, then you probably gotta give it a try too. =) https://t.co/CntR1d3jab — Mebi Kell (@MebiKell) July 30, 2020

The space agency’s latest effort to hunt for signs of ancient microbial life and collect samples that will eventually be returned to Earth. Perseverance is also carrying a small helicopter named Ingenuity, which if successful will be “the first aircraft to fly in a controlled way on another planet,” NASA said.

But arguably the most dramatic goal of the mission will be the rover’s attempt to demonstrate a technology that converts carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere into oxygen.

