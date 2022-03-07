This Twitter account is venting Ukrainians’ frustrations with dark humour

Harrowing reports have emerged from the war-torn Ukraine, which has been under attack from Russian since late last month, with hundreds killed and million more escaping. Amid the despair, a Twitter account, ‘UkrainianProblems’, has been giving voice to the frustrations of Ukrainians, but with a twist of dark humour.

The Twitter handle’s bio reads, “Very Ukrainian Problems. Those little everyday irritations like queues, losing your TV remote and being invaded by Russia. Supporting the people of Ukraine.”

The tweets on the account make remarks about daily activities and reveal that those are not mundane anymore. Bombs, tanks, destruction and loss of loved ones usurp the lives.

As its Monday Motivation, the account’s post reads, “Start your week the way you hope to finish it – alive.”

Another tweet reads, “What a beautiful sunset” “Yes, that’s the fallout from the recently compromised nuclear power station.”

“That awkward moment when you’re waiting to meet a friend for coffee and you realise he and his entire family have been killed by a Russian bomb,” reads the tweet posted on March 5. The tweet left netizens sad and many pointed out it was not funny.

‘What a nightmare! I totally forgot to make World Book Day costumes for the twins! Luckily, their school was destroyed by enemy shelling the night before. Phew!’

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24, hundreds have been killed and more than 1.5 million people have fled the country. Meanwhile, Moscow Monday announced new “humanitarian corridors” to transport Ukrainians to Russia itself and its ally Belarus. The move was immediately denounced by Ukraine as “completely immoral”.