Can you pet the dog? Netizens are loving these canine-friendly video games

While most video games circle around completing a certain mission, gaming companies often add multiple features to make the game more realistic and relatable to the player. However, when a Twitter user pointed out an interesting segment in the game which involves petting dogs, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the “adorable” feature.

Taking to Twitter, the account @CanYouPetTheDog shared pictures and video clips from several games showcasing whether or not a player can pet a dog. From exciting games such as Super Mario, WarioWare to more intense action-packed ones such as Assassin’s Creed, Grand Theft Auto, here is the list:

You cannot pet the dog in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild pic.twitter.com/04bvlkI5Ui — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 5, 2019

You can pet the dog in Far Cry: New Dawn pic.twitter.com/DJmkny5g5w — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 5, 2019

You cannot pet the dog in Fallout 4 pic.twitter.com/LZtazd0KtZ — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 5, 2019

You can pet the dog in Final Fantasy VIII pic.twitter.com/cCRWZK5tGu — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 5, 2019

You cannot pet the dog in Just Cause 4 pic.twitter.com/GDELk0vtjE — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 7, 2019

You can pet the dog in WarioWare: Touched! pic.twitter.com/djGc53t8WT — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 6, 2019

You cannot pet the dog in Grand Theft Auto V pic.twitter.com/tBEVJj29UG — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 6, 2019

You cannot pet the dog in Spelunky pic.twitter.com/WVnfBvv9dv — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 6, 2019

You can pet the dog in Assassin’s Creed III pic.twitter.com/iEfIwg8hzF — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 6, 2019

It did not take long for people to notice the account and express their delight over games that allowed players to pet the dog. However, some also expressed disappointment over not being able to do the same in other games.

*after a long 3 hour review of BOTW* It’s a 10/10 game. But you can’t pet the dogs. 8/10. — TalkingBird (@OleGuyRaven) March 7, 2019

I tried petting the dog yesterday and was so upset I couldn’t — Erin Garvey (@RinGravey) March 7, 2019

That’s a very odd petting technique. — KyGames (@ky_games_) March 5, 2019

That’s terrible and must be rectified. — James Hare (@jamesjhare) March 5, 2019

I tried to pet my dog in Minecraft and I ended up just beating him to death — SpicyDong.if (@SpicydongI) March 7, 2019