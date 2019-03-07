Toggle Menu
Can you pet the dog? Netizens are loving these canine-friendly video gameshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/twitter-account-shares-games-canyoupetthedog-5615392/

Can you pet the dog? Netizens are loving these canine-friendly video games

It did not take long for people to notice the account and express their delight over games that allowed players to pet the dog. However, some also expressed disappointment over not being able to do the same in other games.

Super Mario, Assassin's creed games, ps4 games, can you pet a dog games, animal games, games pet dog, games with animals, ps5, gaming,
Taking to Twitter, the account @CanYouPetTheDog shared pictures and video clips from several games showcasing whether or not a player can pet a dog or not.

While most video games circle around completing a certain mission, gaming companies often add multiple features to make the game more realistic and relatable to the player. However, when a Twitter user pointed out an interesting segment in the game which involves petting dogs, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the “adorable” feature.

Taking to Twitter, the account @CanYouPetTheDog shared pictures and video clips from several games showcasing whether or not a player can pet a dog. From exciting games such as Super Mario, WarioWare to more intense action-packed ones such as Assassin’s Creed, Grand Theft Auto, here is the list:

It did not take long for people to notice the account and express their delight over games that allowed players to pet the dog. However, some also expressed disappointment over not being able to do the same in other games.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bengaluru hairdresser gives 650 men 'Abhinandan' moustaches for free to honour IAF pilot
2 President Donald Trump calls Tim Cook 'Tim Apple' and Netizens respond with funniest memes
3 Olga Ladyzhenskaya: Google honours Russian mathematician on 97th birth anniversary with doodle