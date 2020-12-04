Twitter asks people to describe 2020 in one word, here are the best responses

While many came up with words that best describe the year for them, others thought that a single word was not enough to describe the year.

With the year 2020 coming to an end, microblogging site Twitter asked its followers to describe the year in a word, and people were up to the task.

While many came up with words that best describe the year for them, others thought that a single word was not enough.

Take a look at some of the answers here:

Unverified — Jeremy Dooley (@JeremyNDooley) December 3, 2020

why — FABINO (@KinoFabino) December 3, 2020

Netflix, Zoom, YouTube and other official handles also jumped in:

DELETE — Windows (@Windows) December 3, 2020

Edit — Grammarly (@Grammarly) December 3, 2020

supercalifragilisticexpialidonewiththisyear — Target (@Target) December 3, 2020

Unstable — Zoom (@zoom_us) December 3, 2020

Ctrl + Z — Adobe (@Adobe) December 3, 2020

Sourdough — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) December 3, 2020

Unsubscribe — YouTube (@YouTube) December 3, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd