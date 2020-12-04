Twitter asks people to describe 2020 in one word, here are the best responses

With the year 2020 coming to an end, microblogging site Twitter asked its followers to describe the year in a word, and people were up to the task.
While many came up with words that best describe the year for them, others thought that a single word was not enough.
Take a look at some of the answers here:
— Bryson 🍖 (@Haminations) December 4, 2020
2020 : pic.twitter.com/erHBXAMvKn
— AreYouAkhy (@AreAkhy) December 3, 2020
Unverified
— Jeremy Dooley (@JeremyNDooley) December 3, 2020
pain.
— Dumbs 🇫🇮 (@DumbsYT) December 3, 2020
— 👑Nii☆Adjetey🦂 (@Eadjei23) December 3, 2020
— alexa (@alexa1163) December 3, 2020
why
— FABINO (@KinoFabino) December 3, 2020
Netflix, Zoom, YouTube and other official handles also jumped in:
DELETE
— Windows (@Windows) December 3, 2020
404
— Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) December 3, 2020
Edit
— Grammarly (@Grammarly) December 3, 2020
supercalifragilisticexpialidonewiththisyear
— Target (@Target) December 3, 2020
Unstable
— Zoom (@zoom_us) December 3, 2020
Ouch.🦶 pic.twitter.com/UplfEg2iii
— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) December 3, 2020
whyyyyyyyyyyyyyy?
— Netflix (@netflix) December 3, 2020
Ctrl + Z
— Adobe (@Adobe) December 3, 2020
Sourdough
— Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) December 3, 2020
Unsubscribe
— YouTube (@YouTube) December 3, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.