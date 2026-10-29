‘I had to pay $12,000’: US streamer claims viewers flooded Japan restaurant with food orders during livestream

American Twitch streamer Lacy was furious during a livestream from Japan after viewers allegedly exploited a restaurant’s QR code ordering system to place food orders worth thousands of dollars. The streamer, whose real name is Nicholas Fosco, claimed he had to pay a bill of around $12,000 after the incident.

Lacy was midway through his meal when a waiter approached him to enquire about additional orders. The video shows the streamer confused and insisting that he had not ordered any more food or drinks. The server then showed him the bill, prompting Lacy to suspect that viewers had accessed the restaurant’s digital menu through the QR code visible on his table during the livestream.

“They might have seen the QR. No more orders,” he said. The livestream went black for some time following the interaction.

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What happened with Twitch streamer Lacy in Japan?

Explaining what had happened later, Lacy claimed that the restaurant had presented him with multiple receipts. He claimed that the first bill was capped at 500,000 yen, approximately $3,000, but two more receipts were brought to him subsequently. He said the total amount came to around 1.5 million to 1.6 million yen.

“I just had to pay almost $12,000 because you guys thought it’d be funny,” Lacy said.

The streamer also expressed concern about the restaurant staff having to prepare such a large quantity of food. “So that poor restaurant just had to cook 1.5 million yen worth of food,” he said.

Lacy claimed that he apologised to the restaurant and agreed to settle the bill. He also suggested that the food be distributed among other customers rather than wasted.

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“I literally told him in the restaurant, I said, I’ll pay for it, sorry about that. You can hand out the food to all the families here,” he said.

He added that the restaurant staff began handing out the food to families present at the venue. Expressing his displeasure, the streamer said he had never experienced anything like the incident and added, “I’m really upset right now.”

Watch here:

💰😭 Lacy hit with massive $12,000 restaurant tab after viewers start ordering food on his bill during livestream after spotting the restaurant’s QR code. 🎥: Twitch/Lacy https://t.co/c1nvFkNwjX — TMZ (@TMZ) October 28, 2026

The video has since gone viral, drawing a deluge of reactions. “Bro accidentally showed a QR code and his chat treated it like an open bar tab. $12k in Japan for “it would be funny” is crazy work even for Twitch chat,” a user wrote.

“Seems like a fitting punishment for streamers who feel the need to live feed every moment of their lives for viewership. One’s need for attention has its consequences. It’s not like he’s broke either. Get offline from time to time, folks. Touch grass and don’t get a $12k bill,” another user commented.