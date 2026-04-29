US Twitch streamer on cross-country charity walk hit by car; crash caught live on stream: “Good thing I had…’

Thomas was later taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries to his neck, legs, and feet

A Twitch streamer attempting a cross-country charity walk was hit by a car on an Indiana highway, with the shocking moment captured live on his stream.

Isaiah Thomas, who goes by “hmbl zayy” online, was walking along Interstate 40 as part of his fundraising journey when the incident occurred shortly before 3 pm on Tuesday, the New York Post reported. A dark blue Mazda, positioned behind him as a safety buffer, was suddenly rear-ended by a silver sedan. The impact pushed the Mazda forward, striking Thomas from behind.

In the footage, the sound of screeching tyres is heard just before Thomas is knocked out of frame. His cart was sent tumbling into the road, and some of his belongings scattered across the highway. Moments later, he reappeared on camera, visibly shaken, retrieving his equipment and documenting the aftermath.