US Twitch streamer on cross-country charity walk hit by car; crash caught live on stream: “Good thing I had…’

A Twitch streamer attempting a cross-country charity walk was hit by a car on an Indiana highway, with the shocking moment captured live on his stream.
Isaiah Thomas, who goes by “hmbl zayy” online, was walking along Interstate 40 as part of his fundraising journey when the incident occurred shortly before 3 pm on Tuesday, the New York Post reported. A dark blue Mazda, positioned behind him as a safety buffer, was suddenly rear-ended by a silver sedan. The impact pushed the Mazda forward, striking Thomas from behind.
In the footage, the sound of screeching tyres is heard just before Thomas is knocked out of frame. His cart was sent tumbling into the road, and some of his belongings scattered across the highway. Moments later, he reappeared on camera, visibly shaken, retrieving his equipment and documenting the aftermath.
Emergency responders reached the scene within about 20 minutes. Speaking to officers, Thomas said, “Good thing I had a back brace on, that saved me.”
Streamer “hmblzayy” who is walking from Philly to California was hit by a car in Indiana and had to be taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/kKpzTjyfAp
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 28, 2026
He was later taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries to his neck, legs, and feet, according to the outlet.
From his hospital bed, wearing a neck brace, he reassured followers in an Instagram video: “Appreciate everybody checking on me. God is the greatest, I’m good, just running some tests right now.”
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Reflecting on the severity of the crash, he added, “From the video that happened, they trying to figure out how I’m still alive. Cops said ‘I’m just so happy I’m looking at you like this and I’m not looking at you dead.’”
While he did not share details about the full extent of his injuries, Thomas said he intends to continue his journey once he recovers.
The video quickly spread online, drawing strong reactions. An Instagram user wrote, “If you hit a pedestrian and didn’t see them, you shouldn’t have a driver’s license, period. It’s not an accident when you’re clearly not paying attention to the road.” Another commented, “As a kid i was taught to always walk against traffic so you can see the cars coming at you still that car is an idiot for hitting him – prob was behind the truck and wanted to get around and sped up like a ding dong and hit him.”
A third wrote, “Hope he recovers fully and keeps the mission alive.”
At the time of the accident, Thomas was on Day 34 of a planned 100-day trek from Philadelphia to California. His goal is to raise $200,000 to build HMBL University, a trade-focused alternative for high school graduates who either cannot afford or choose not to attend college. So far, he has raised just under $45,000 through a GoFundMe campaign launched on March 24.
Disclaimer: This report covers a high-impact road accident and physical injury for informational purposes. Readers are reminded that such incidents can be distressing; if you are experiencing emotional difficulty after viewing this content, please prioritize your well-being. This article is not intended as safety or medical advice.