scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

This tweet thread shows why you should always ask a Gen Z-er to click your pictures

The thread prompted people to share pictures clicked by younger people vs those taken by older people.

Viral Twitter threads, wholesome tweet threads, Gen Z photography skills, Gen Z vs Millennials, Cultural wars Gen Z, indian expressPeople born after 1996 are considered to be a part of Generation Z.
Listen to this article
This tweet thread shows why you should always ask a Gen Z-er to click your pictures
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Gen Z and their shenanigans are one of the most talked about topics on social media. Pop culture is rife with the good and bad that surround Generation Z, or those who are born the late 1990s and the early 2010s. Earlier this week, an innocuous tweet prompted a discussion about the photography skills of Gen Z vs older generations.

Twitter user Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) wrote on January 8, “Last night my friend’s boyfriend was taking a photo of our group and a gen Z girl walked by, grabbed the phone out of his hand, took the best photo we’ve ever seen, handed the phone back, and walked away.”

ALSO READ |‘OK, Boomer’: New Zealand MP’s subtle dismissal of older lawmaker wins the internet

This tweet soon got over one lakh likes. Many people commented how they have had their better pictures taken by younger people, who know better about things like angles and lighting, probably because they are more exposed to photo- and video-centric apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Yesterday I watched a Gen Z girl get on the ground at a roller rink to get a pic of a group of Gen X women with their skates showing. The women were amazed with the result. Gen Z is ok.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

“Anytime I’m out in public and want a good pic I look for the coolest teenager around to ask to take it and that strategy has never failed me,” a third user remarked.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 16:48 IST
Next Story

Airtel and Jio 5G network coverage in India: Here are the full details

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close