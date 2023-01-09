This tweet thread shows why you should always ask a Gen Z-er to click your pictures

Gen Z and their shenanigans are one of the most talked about topics on social media. Pop culture is rife with the good and bad that surround Generation Z, or those who are born the late 1990s and the early 2010s. Earlier this week, an innocuous tweet prompted a discussion about the photography skills of Gen Z vs older generations.

Twitter user Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) wrote on January 8, “Last night my friend’s boyfriend was taking a photo of our group and a gen Z girl walked by, grabbed the phone out of his hand, took the best photo we’ve ever seen, handed the phone back, and walked away.”

This tweet soon got over one lakh likes. Many people commented how they have had their better pictures taken by younger people, who know better about things like angles and lighting, probably because they are more exposed to photo- and video-centric apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Last night my friend’s boyfriend was taking a photo of our group and a gen Z girl walked by, grabbed the phone out of his hand, took the best photo we’ve ever seen, handed the phone back, and walked away. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 8, 2023

This absolutely checks out. Pic 1 – Gen X’s attempt (kept this awful pic bc it’s so bad it’s funny) Pic 2 – Gen Z’s redo after Gen X left pic.twitter.com/lcWfou6Ap5 — Lindsay Givens (@Lindsay_Givens) January 9, 2023

The difference between asking a stranger (millennial) to take your picture and asking a stranger (Gen z) to take your picture😂 as soon as the first woman walked away we were like “okay let’s find someone uhhh younger, to ask” pic.twitter.com/pX1xYSvgxQ — Georgia (@GAintheUSA) January 8, 2023

Yesterday I watched a Gen Z girl get on the ground at a roller rink to get a pic of a group of Gen X women with their skates showing. The women were amazed with the result. Gen Z is ok. — PhDiva (@amtpn7) January 8, 2023

I asked a Gen Zer to take a photo of my husband and me at a restaurant once. She literally moved furniture to get the right angle/perspective. ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Normie Resistance Lib (@stancillauthor) January 8, 2023

This is an absolute truth.

On the left: taken by Gen Z

On the right: taken by Gen X pic.twitter.com/xSH1jC56gg — HerLifeStory (@HerLifeStory) January 8, 2023

I feel like it is my duty to try and get an okay photo when a stranger asks. 3 angles , 3 different zooms, and 3 different modes in the span of 8 seconds.. never know which angle is the persons best so I make sure I try to get as many as I can — Mary-Kate Scurlock (@mkscur) January 9, 2023

Anytime I’m out in public and want a good pic I look for the coolest teenager around to ask to take it and that strategy has never failed me. — whitney (@ItsWhitneyLeann) January 8, 2023

Always trust a Gen Z person with pics. Example. pic.twitter.com/4ZtbWybalJ — Jennifer Keene (@JenniferKeene) January 8, 2023

