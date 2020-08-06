scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 06, 2020
‘If you are smiling, you are not sick’: Netizens share hilarious reactions of parents when kids fall ill

A tweet by user @dugsi_dropout has started a conversation about parents reacting to their children falling sick and netizens can totally relate to it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2020 5:54:25 pm
"Why is that shockingly accurate?" wrote a user while sharing the tweet, which has now gone viral on the platform.

There is something about Indian parents that sets them apart from all other parents in the world. However, a conversation on Twitter has now thrown light on the fact that they are not very different from ethnic households in other nations after all.

“In ethnic households, if you laugh while being sick, ur no longer sick,” read the tweet, which soon started a trend on the microblogging site.

“Why is that shockingly accurate?” wrote a user while sharing the tweet, which has now gone viral on the platform. Here is how others responded to the viral post.

