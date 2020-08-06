‘If you are smiling, you are not sick’: Netizens share hilarious reactions of parents when kids fall ill

“Why is that shockingly accurate?” wrote a user while sharing the tweet, which has now gone viral on the platform.bc “Why is that shockingly accurate?” wrote a user while sharing the tweet, which has now gone viral on the platform.bc

There is something about Indian parents that sets them apart from all other parents in the world. However, a conversation on Twitter has now thrown light on the fact that they are not very different from ethnic households in other nations after all.

A tweet by user @dugsi_dropout has started a conversation about parents reacting to their children falling sick and netizens can totally relate to it.

“In ethnic households, if you laugh while being sick, ur no longer sick,” read the tweet, which soon started a trend on the microblogging site.

In ethnic households if you laugh while being sick, ur no longer sick — TRAPMACALIN (Reformed) (@dugsi_dropout) August 3, 2020

“Why is that shockingly accurate?” wrote a user while sharing the tweet, which has now gone viral on the platform. Here is how others responded to the viral post.

Why is that shockingly accurate? 😁 https://t.co/3pwFqJOl4n — DanieL ‘LBV’ Okoli (@danielokolic) August 6, 2020

LITERALLY i could be dying but my mom catches me smiling for .2 seconds and then i get sent to school https://t.co/oUG6IEKoa1 — 🎡 (@lu_chels) August 6, 2020

This is so funny am crying right now 😭😭😭 https://t.co/CHRJe4BVGY — The tribe of Judah 🦁🦁🦁🇯🇲🌴🍍 (@KhaledTochi) August 5, 2020

If you eat while being sick, you might as well do the dishes — Madison (@miss_tfash) August 5, 2020

“You can laugh but not get up for school? Last time I let you do this” — ★ (@xAidanss) August 3, 2020

if u show any ounce of joy u no longer sick😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hhCDh1FJbs — 𝖈𝖆𝖒🪐✨ (@im_babbyy) August 5, 2020

oooohh you must be so sick now aren’t you? pic.twitter.com/0XWcbWbrwd — naniwiththebunny (@flipflopieatkos) August 5, 2020

If ur not found in bed then you are not sick. If you are not in excruciating pain then you are not sick. If you smile for even a second then you are not sick. If you’re sick then you are not sick. For my mother it is as simple as that. pic.twitter.com/0XEGuWC6CG — sergio | BLM (@Nyeeh_Squidward) August 5, 2020

Gotta walk around miserable as hell pic.twitter.com/dRfmvH7vF2 — Bae (@ericadotmack) August 5, 2020

