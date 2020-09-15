Woman tweets about going to university in her 50s, inspires others to share their stories

People said it's high time, everyone should normalise getting back to education at any age.

A British woman’s tweet about never giving up on her dream and pursing higher education in her 50s has delighted people on the platform, with many calling her an inspiration.

Emma Preston said that she was going to study a four-year course in Television Production at University of Central Lancashire at the age of 54.

“I start university tomorrow at the age of 54. I could not be more proud,” Preston tweeted.

I start university tomorrow at the age of 54. I could not be more proud. — Emma Preston (@EmmaJanePreston) September 13, 2020

The university also welcomed their new student and said they were “thrilled” to have her.

And we’re thrilled to have you join us Emma ❤️ https://t.co/cg4EVZM20k — The University of Central Lancashire (@UCLan) September 15, 2020

The tweet received over 2.4 lakh likes and got many talking online about how it’s never too late to start chasing one’s dreams. While many wished her good luck, others shared their own own stories about pursuing education later in life.

Brilliant! Good luck @EmmaJanePreston. I LOVE being at University. I went back in my late 40s – and I’m still there! https://t.co/1wqqwL8i5C — Sian Williams (@sianwilliams100) September 15, 2020

This has made me genuinely smile. What a brilliant achievement & adventure. A flash of inspiration & positivity in amongst all the gloom. Good luck @EmmaJanePreston & let us know how you get on. https://t.co/OJ2ruTwN4M — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) September 15, 2020

Makes me incredibly happy to see people go back to school. It’s never too late. There is no “right” age to start and end. Life happens & that’s okay. https://t.co/m91qgBCHBm — rosalva (@asttrrid) September 15, 2020

Go for your dreams people 💪🏾 https://t.co/GJCxTPAC6K — Anatu Green (@AnatuGreen) September 15, 2020

this is the perfect presentation of is never too late https://t.co/TRpPJJS7VN — Danissa ❦☽ (@danissiita) September 15, 2020

A prime example of don’t rush life cos of society .. if you’re not ready, you’re not ready. Move at your chosen pace ✌🏾 https://t.co/SuUuSRqvWu — YK🇯🇲 (@yankardashh) September 15, 2020

I am proud of you too thanks for being such an inspiration to many. https://t.co/ipV3Z2Dj4e — Elrich B. (@ElaB1987) September 14, 2020

Normalize getting back to education at any age❤ https://t.co/GOSgeSZSrJ — 1312⁷ (@Razenda11) September 15, 2020

LOVE THIS. Some people think there to old, mature or too big to be doing certain things. https://t.co/LAQM38OOkI — DOPPO (@philfemi_) September 15, 2020

Awesome!! I start an OU course this month and I’m 50. Lots of life left in us yet. 👊 Good luck ❤️ — Diana O’Connor (@diaoaks) September 14, 2020

Amazing!! Ill be just turning 43 when I graduate with my BSc Hons in Human Biology after having no education for most of my life. I was 15+ years in retail and had to change what I was doing with my life. If I can, anyone can! You’ll do amazing!! Enjoy!! 👏 — Diane-Lee Moore 💀 (@DisAngelTherapy) September 14, 2020

Congratulations! Mature students were always my favourite to debate with in undergrad, they saw a different side to the readings that maybe only life experience can bring :) — 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖏𝖆 (@Vegan_Vamp) September 13, 2020

Did university at 17 and 45. So much easier and more interesting 2nd time around. Soak it up and enjoy it. — Mary Phelan (@phelan_mary) September 14, 2020

I completed my first degree (maths) aged 42 and my second (physics) aged 71. Study is thoroughly enlivening. Success to you! — Scotland better in the EU (@barlow_robert) September 14, 2020

Amazing and go Queen 😍

I went at 40, graduated at 44, my whole life changed. #Respect 💪 — Natalie (@Natalielinfoot) September 14, 2020

I needed to see this thread! I’m started my PhD next week at 40. I absolutely feel like i’m ready and committed. I just worry about managing my time with children & busy house to run etc…I’d love to hear any tips if anyone has any! Good luck Emma. We’ve got this 🙏🏽 — Davinia HGS (@HealthGetSocial) September 15, 2020

I love it! I started law school at age 36 and with 2 kids. It’s never too late! Proud of you, too, Emma! — Renee Brunett (@ReneeBrunett) September 14, 2020

I too will be starting my first degree at 45 next year. I pray God 🙏 to give me his guidance. — Cox (@ChepkokFelix) September 15, 2020

Good luck and go for it.. I went to university at 41, qualified as a podiatrist with a 1st class honours degree, done post grad stuff, and other courses, now 10 years qualified and a clinical lead in the NHS.. Changed my life and belief in myself.. Change is where we grow — Henry (@SteveRichards66) September 14, 2020

Amazing!! Good for you ☺️☺️ My mum wanted to study nursing at 18 but was told no because of her hearing loss (1970s…!) so she retrained as a nurse at the age of 54 (graduating with a masters 3 years later). Constantly amazed by her ☺️ xxx — Nadia Business (@nadiabusiness92) September 14, 2020

My dad had a liver transplant in May 2008 and in the September he went off to uni to fulfil his life long dream of completing a degree. He did it at age 62 ☺️💙 was so very proud of him. He always said follow your no matter their age. You’ve got this, good luck ❤️ — AyeshaKC❤ (@ayeshakc) September 14, 2020

Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈. Age is just a number. It’s the state of mind that counts. So what will you be studying? pic.twitter.com/yE7I9s7a92 — Kamil Salamah (@Kamilsalamah) September 15, 2020

Preston later thanked everyone for their best wishes and love, saying, “I feel honoured, humbled and blessed.”

