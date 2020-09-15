scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Top news

Woman tweets about going to university in her 50s, inspires others to share their stories

The tweet received over 2.4 lakh likes and got many talking online about how it's never too late to start chasing one's dreams.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 15, 2020 5:21:23 pm
woman goes back to school later in life, woman in 50s go back to school, higher education, mature student, good news, viral news, indian expressPeople said it's high time, everyone should normalise getting back to education at any age.

A British woman’s tweet about never giving up on her dream and pursing higher education in her 50s has delighted people on the platform, with many calling her an inspiration.

Emma Preston said that she was going to study a four-year course in Television Production at University of Central Lancashire at the age of 54.

“I start university tomorrow at the age of 54. I could not be more proud,” Preston tweeted.

The university also welcomed their new student and said they were “thrilled” to have her.

The tweet received over 2.4 lakh likes and got many talking online about how it’s never too late to start chasing one’s dreams. While many wished her good luck, others shared their own own stories about pursuing education later in life.

Preston later thanked everyone for their best wishes and love, saying, “I feel honoured, humbled and blessed.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement