‘This is insane’: Tweet complaining about YouTube ads goes viral

With more than 2.5 billion active users, YouTube is one of the most popular social media websites in the world. While people across the world rely on the video-sharing platform for entertainment, and even work, it comes with its own share of problems.

Earlier this week, an innocuous nine-word tweet about the platform’s frequent advertisement breaks went viral.

On Wednesday, a user who goes by the handle “@wydccalamity” tweeted, “Youtube having THREE ads before a video is insane”. This tweet went viral as it resonated with YouTube users around the world and soon garnered over 3 lakh likes and over 23,000 retweets.

Youtube having THREE ads before a video is insane — 𝐚-𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 (@wydccalamity) June 22, 2022

YouTube, which earns most of its revenue from advertisements, replied to the criticism and commented, “hey there – this may happen w/ a certain type of ad format called bumper ads (since they’re super short, only up to 6 secs). but we appreciate your honest feedback & will be sure to share it w/ the appropriate team!”

hey there – this may happen w/ a certain type of ad format called bumper ads (since they’re super short, only up to 6 secs). but we appreciate your honest feedback & will be sure to share it w/ the appropriate team! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 23, 2022

However, this response failed to impress netizens who pointed out that many back-to-back ads that are ‘un-skippable’ are longer in duration. Echoing this argument, a Twitter user responded, “totally false…your bumper ads are 25 seconds long..in some cases..35 seconds…do not lie here saying your bumper ads are only 6 secs long”.

While you are at it, can you stop putting condoms ad, which can’t be skipped and ain’t age appropriate. Watching them while waiting for baby shark to play is ‘difficult’ — Ram Naresh (@RamNareshAK) June 23, 2022

That doesn’t even matter. You didn’t jump to this “ad format” for customer convenience, you did it so you could get a shit ton of more money from 3 entirely separate companies in the same 30 second time slot. Don’t lie, we see right through you. Admit it and we’ll consider. — 🧡🤍💗💐 (@Ivrboyhwa) June 23, 2022

hey is it just me but your ads seem to be 2 volumes higher than the video? they always give me earrapes and while 3 ads r annoying enough you had to blast my ears too with them???? — k.k. disco (slebew) (@xiaolongbao___o) June 23, 2022

You guys just have to give in and buy YouTube Premium. It makes going through YouTube videos along with listening to videos and music so much more easier. I was hesitant for a long time on gettin it but my whole experience has been improved by a huge margin afterwards. — StageCraftBeast / Zach (@StageCraftBeast) June 23, 2022

They should make it 10 if they like, I’m still not going premium. 😌 — A.Kalabari.Queen (@oprite) June 24, 2022

I’m still not paying for the ad free one. I’ll be here complaining when they go to 8 ads before a clip 😂😂 — Antonella212 (Instagram) (@NYorNothing) June 22, 2022

People also raised the issue of age-appropriate advertisements and replied to YouTube, “While you are at it, can you stop putting condoms ad, which can’t be skipped and ain’t age appropriate. Watching them while waiting for baby shark to play is ‘difficult’”.