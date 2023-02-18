scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Tweet claims to have found ‘biggest’ M&M; find out what Guinness World Records has to say

The M&M's candies come in two sizes, the regular candy is 1.04 cm in diameter and the Mega M&M’s is 2.12 cm in diameter.

Tweet claims to have found 'biggest' M&M; find out what Guinness World Records has to say
M&M’s is easily one of America’s most popular candies. The button-shaped multicoloured mini-candies (like Cadbury Gems) come in two sizes. While the regular candy is 1.04 cm in diameter, the Mega M&M’s is 2.12 cm in diameter, the size of a US nickel coin.

However, a Twitter user named Fintan Walsh claimed Friday that he had found the “biggest M&M in the world”. He tweeted a picture that showed two M&M’s candies placed on his palm. While one candy was regular-sized, the other one appeared to be the size of a ber (Indian jujube).

“Hi @GWR I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us,” Walsh wrote, tagging the Twitter handle of Guinness World Records. In response, the Guinness World Records jokingly tweeted, “That’s not an M&M that’s a boulder”.

Some world records related to M&M’s are “the tallest stack of M&M’s”, which was created by Will Cutbill, a UK resident who managed to balance five M&M’s candies on top of one another on January 31, 2021.

Before that, a team of 27 employees of the confectioner Mars spent more than 17 hours creating the “world’s largest M&M’s mosaic (logo)” at a shopping mall in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2017. The logo measured 533.78 sq ft and contained approximately 2,91,490 candies.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 17:53 IST
