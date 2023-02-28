This tweet about a driver offering exact change has prompted a conversation about Mumbai autos

For many people, travelling in an auto-rickshaw is full of tense negotiations with the driver, especially when it comes to the use of tariff meters. In this context, a Twitter user shared a small but wholesome experience of an auto-rickshaw ride that not only involved the driver pricing the trip by the meter reading but also offering the exact change.

On Monday, journalist Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) tweeted a picture of a Re 1 coin and wrote, “This is Bombay. Took a rick from Andheri Station to home. Meter read Rs 54. Gave Rs 100 plus Rs 5 coin to the rick driver. He first handed over Re 1 followed by Rs 50 currency. भागते दौड़ते इंसानों के समंदर से भरी इस महानगरी पर रोज़ मेरा दिल आ जाता है। Honesty हो तो बंबई जैसी! (I lose my heart every day to this metropolis full of a sea of busy people. Honesty should be like Bombay)”.

This tweet soon prompted a conversation about travelling in auto-rickshaws in Mumbai and commuting in the vehicle in other cities.

Every time I’ve been to Bombay & taken a local trim on the Western Line, the persons giving the ticket almost got up from their seats & gave me directions after politely giving my change back which in Delhi would be thrown at your face with an expletive for bothering them. — 𝔹𝕒𝕣𝕦𝕟 𝔾𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕙 বরুণ ঘোষ (@barunghosh) February 27, 2023

Bombay make you fall in love because of these little things. Miss all this living in Delhi. I hv always wondered, why can’t Delhi autowallaah follow the rules, use meter and behave like their Mumbai counterparts 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Abhinav Sharma (@bijliabhinav) February 27, 2023

No doubt about it, they have been best since my 90 days when I used to study in Mumbai… only city where you sit first and then he would ask “kidhar jaane ka “ otherwise in any other city in India, 10 minutes will go in negotiation only, I mean it any city. It’s Mumbai meri jaan — Samir (@suspendedsamir) February 28, 2023

Just this morning….the meter read 54, i gave the cab driver 100, he gave me back 50, didn’t even ask for the extra. I happened to have some change, so gave it, but he was pretty ok even without it, no discussion 😊 — Neelu Jalan (@NeeluJalan) February 27, 2023

This happens only In Mumbai. I have experienced this multiple times.If you are short of change they happily accept less 2 whereas in other cities especially Chennai I have experienced auto walas abuse if you dont have change,Ist of all they dont follow meter

Mumbai Welcoming city — Nationalist (@Bullish19) February 27, 2023

wife also was surprised when she first saw it in mumbai after coming from Delhi. She actually thought i was asking 2 rs back, had to tell her they insist not keeping money they didn’t earn — इत्यAadi (@_AimA_) February 27, 2023

Another person wrote, “And for a true mumbai kar (or a Bombayite ) , rikshaw driver giving Rs 1-2 back is not a big thing. It does not surprise him or her the way it happens with outsiders . It’s normal way of life where honesty is an expected behaviour and THAT I think is truly remarkable.”