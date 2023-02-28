scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

This tweet about a driver offering exact change has prompted a conversation about Mumbai autos

Many people argued that travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai is more reasonably priced than in other cities.

wholesome tweets auto ride

For many people, travelling in an auto-rickshaw is full of tense negotiations with the driver, especially when it comes to the use of tariff meters. In this context, a Twitter user shared a small but wholesome experience of an auto-rickshaw ride that not only involved the driver pricing the trip by the meter reading but also offering the exact change.

On Monday, journalist Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) tweeted a picture of a Re 1 coin and wrote, “This is Bombay. Took a rick from Andheri Station to home. Meter read Rs 54. Gave Rs 100 plus Rs 5 coin to the rick driver. He first handed over Re 1 followed by Rs 50 currency. भागते दौड़ते इंसानों के समंदर से भरी इस महानगरी पर रोज़ मेरा दिल आ जाता है। Honesty हो तो बंबई जैसी! (I lose my heart every day to this metropolis full of a sea of busy people. Honesty should be like Bombay)”.

ALSO READ |Auto driver offers candies & much more to passengers, goes viral

This tweet soon prompted a conversation about travelling in auto-rickshaws in Mumbai and commuting in the vehicle in other cities.

Commenting on the tweet, a person remarked, “Bombay make you fall in love because of these little things. Miss all this living in Delhi. I hv always wondered, why can’t Delhi autowallaah follow the rules, use meter and behave like their Mumbai counterparts ”.

Also Read
Twins with height difference of 29.5 inches
Twins, not identical, definitely not in height: Japanese sisters enter Gu...
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies at once, Halima Cissé, Mali, Morocco, Casablanca, GWR, Guinness World Records, Instagram, most babies born at once, viral, trending, Indian Express
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nin...
Russian invasion of Ukraine
73-year-old Norwegian blasts air-raid siren outside Russian embassy. Here...
Recorded in 1986, first-known footage of Titanic from bottom of ocean floor released for first time
Recorded in 1986, first-known footage of Titanic from bottom of ocean flo...

Another person wrote, “And for a true mumbai kar (or a Bombayite ) , rikshaw driver giving Rs 1-2 back is not a big thing. It does not surprise him or her the way it happens with outsiders . It’s normal way of life where honesty is an expected behaviour and THAT I think is truly remarkable.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:12 IST
Next Story

Adani CFO says no refinancing, capital plans at Hong Kong roadshow

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close