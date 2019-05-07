Netizens have interesting name suggestions after Meghan Markle gives birth to boy

Toggle Menu
"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," read the post announcing the baby's birth.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed the birth of their baby boy on Monday. In an Instagram post, the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the baby’s arrival.  “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.”

The post also gave details about the health of the baby and the mother and thanked the public for their support. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thanked members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the post said. Later, a video of Prince Harry making the announcement was also shared.

As the news spread, many including famous personalities took to social media to congratulate the couple. Meanwhile, a fierce speculation began over the possible name of the royal baby.

