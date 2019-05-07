Netizens have interesting name suggestions after Meghan Markle gives birth to boy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed the birth of their baby boy on Monday. In an Instagram post, the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the baby’s arrival. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.”

The post also gave details about the health of the baby and the mother and thanked the public for their support. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thanked members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the post said. Later, a video of Prince Harry making the announcement was also shared.

As the news spread, many including famous personalities took to social media to congratulate the couple. Meanwhile, a fierce speculation began over the possible name of the royal baby.

personally i think the royal baby’s name will be: baby — vish (@vishalimuthu_) May 6, 2019

I hope royal baby’s name is Tony Stark or Jorah Mormont pic.twitter.com/KZ4e3azuWP — DRACARYS (@mischiefseries) May 6, 2019

Wild choice for a royal baby name, but I like it. pic.twitter.com/jLAWDhcswX — Rob Wesley (@eastwes) May 6, 2019

they better name that royal baby Megatron or we riot — Thew Adams (@toygrind) May 7, 2019

Expecting the #RoyalBaby to be Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains. — 👸🏼TheFierceFeminist 👸🏼 (@Racch_J) May 6, 2019

If Meghan Markle doesn’t announce the name of the royal baby like this then it was all for nothing. pic.twitter.com/YPrPed4RoJ — Cheish (@TheCheish) May 6, 2019

It’ll be a utter disgrace if Meghan & Harry don’t name the #RoyalBaby either: °Steve

°Tony

°Bruce

°Thor After all they’ve done for the world. #Endgame — Eirú_Fódla™ (@SarahEiruFodla) May 6, 2019