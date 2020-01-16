Tweeple are busy participating in #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords, and it’s quite wholesome

In today’s world, where less is more, where everything is bound by limited characters, Twiiterati are just trying to woo someone using just four words. To convey their message, Twitter users from around the globe are pouring out four-word sentences to seduce someone.
With #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords, people on Twitterverse are sharing their best possible combination of four words that do the trick and seal the deal — and it includes everything from Star Wars to Avengers, food, books and et al.
From cricketers to streaming services, everyone joined the bandwagon to promote what works for them and the trend is currently dominating trends worldwide.
Here are some of the interesting answers from the trend.
I don’t even know what any of this means but I think I should win 😂🤷♂️ https://t.co/YwW09mde2n
— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 16, 2020
All episodes now streaming.#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 16, 2020
Wanna be my Chammak-Challo? 💃🏻#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords
— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) January 16, 2020
‘Let’s go book shopping.’ #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/funRlqbfsU
— Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) January 16, 2020
Check out my Artefacts! #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/bCusctcCwb
— The Mary Rose (@MaryRoseMuseum) January 16, 2020
Let’s get ramen together. #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/a9XoAXyNCS
— Jay B: Winter Witch 🍲☕🌧🍁||-// (@OneEmoRavenclaw) January 16, 2020
Let’s watch Star Wars! #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/iEEfVMvpY5
— Ziggy (@mrjafri) January 16, 2020
“I understand personal space.” #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/2BqfjOivIA
— Goobijen (@Goobijen) January 16, 2020
#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords
I love you 3000 pic.twitter.com/4JAE65vwCH
— Sarcastic 🇮🇳 (@Gauravbramhane1) January 16, 2020
Share my Netflix Subscription #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords
— Prithu🇮🇳 (@SosalKudi) January 16, 2020
Chicken biryani for dinner!#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/GHMFB6wotY
— twinkle bhalla (@twinkle_1996) January 16, 2020
I’ll do all chores #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/ISKPE2HzoI
— theghostwriter (@palatableenough) January 16, 2020
#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords
I’ll cook you food! pic.twitter.com/RIAxWZLDQC
— CitizenSlug (@CitizenSlug) January 16, 2020
