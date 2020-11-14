scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Top news

Watch: Close shave for TV reporter as bridge collapses live on-air

Roberts was heard screaming: “It’s splitting”, as the cameraperson filmed a shot of the high currents in water. "This is incredible. Okay, we're backing up," she said keep calm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 14, 2020 1:14:20 pm
fox news reporter bridge collapse, bridge collapse live reporting, nc bride collapse reporter live, live tv mishaps, tv bloopers, viral news, indian expressThe reporter was heard screaming on air as the portion of the bridge collapsed.

Live reporting is never easy and things often get scary while reporting natural disasters. Recently, a reporter in the US was reporting about extreme flooding while standing on a bridge when a portion of it collapsed on air. Terrifying footage of the news segment is going viral now, with many praising her for her professionalism.

Fox 46 Charlotte reporter Amber Roberts was doing a live about flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County, North Carolina. Halfway through the broadcast, part of the bridge caved in and was swept away by flood waters, sending her and her camera man running for their lives.

Roberts was heard screaming: “It’s splitting”, as the cameraperson filmed a shot of the high currents in water. “This is incredible,” she said. “Okay, we’re backing up. Just right here live on TV we saw the road collapse, the same road that we were just standing on seconds ago,” she added as the camera pans to show a person on the other side running to save himself.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Luckily, the crew was able to quickly and safely move off of the bridge and no one was injured.

People were glad that the crew was okay, however, many requested journalists not to risk their lives as this could have had serious consequences. Many lauded her how she carried on despite the horrifying incident.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Emergency was in effect for areas in Catawba County where local emergency management officials were reporting flooded roads, water rescues, and evacuations. The most threatened areas included Lyle Creek, Snow Creek, and Falling Creek, Fox News reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 14: Latest News

Advertisement