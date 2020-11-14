Watch: Close shave for TV reporter as bridge collapses live on-air

The reporter was heard screaming on air as the portion of the bridge collapsed.

Live reporting is never easy and things often get scary while reporting natural disasters. Recently, a reporter in the US was reporting about extreme flooding while standing on a bridge when a portion of it collapsed on air. Terrifying footage of the news segment is going viral now, with many praising her for her professionalism.

Fox 46 Charlotte reporter Amber Roberts was doing a live about flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County, North Carolina. Halfway through the broadcast, part of the bridge caved in and was swept away by flood waters, sending her and her camera man running for their lives.

Roberts was heard screaming: “It’s splitting”, as the cameraperson filmed a shot of the high currents in water. “This is incredible,” she said. “Okay, we’re backing up. Just right here live on TV we saw the road collapse, the same road that we were just standing on seconds ago,” she added as the camera pans to show a person on the other side running to save himself.

Luckily, the crew was able to quickly and safely move off of the bridge and no one was injured.

People were glad that the crew was okay, however, many requested journalists not to risk their lives as this could have had serious consequences. Many lauded her how she carried on despite the horrifying incident.

You had our station in Madison worried for you. My boss was in disbelief you didn’t swear out loud when the bridge gave in 😂 glad you are ok!!! — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) November 13, 2020

So, SO happy y’all are both okay. That was absolutely frightening to see. But you are a poised TROOPER, lady! 💛 — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) November 13, 2020

Both of you handled yourselves well in an unexpected situation. Glad you’re okay! — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 13, 2020

Why would you risk harm to yourself to get this report on a 6′ section of bridge? Your life isn’t worth a local news segment. — Winston Wolf (@WinstonWolfLV) November 13, 2020

Woah! That’s ‘calm under fire’, Amber! Glad you are both okay! — John Byrne (@dearjohnbyrne) November 13, 2020

YO!!! That was INSANE. I definitely wouldn’t have been that close. Glad you’re safe now. — Tramon Mozingo (@tramonmozingo) November 13, 2020

True professional, I’m almost certain had that been me, every expletive in the dictionary would have made it on air. So glad everyone is okay. Be well — Truth Syrum (@truth70s) November 14, 2020

Amazing how calm she was. So scary – glad they are okay! https://t.co/HjlBUTxAV9 — snaphappy (@snaphappy) November 13, 2020

This is so scary. Glad the news crew are all ok. When you see asphalt buckling…do not go near it 😳 https://t.co/7nb3BLjaDr — Natalie Abruzzo (@nabruzzo) November 14, 2020

Oh my! That…could have gone another way 😳 Praise God! https://t.co/E4hjkrEiGs — Big Redd (@bigreddmusic) November 13, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Emergency was in effect for areas in Catawba County where local emergency management officials were reporting flooded roads, water rescues, and evacuations. The most threatened areas included Lyle Creek, Snow Creek, and Falling Creek, Fox News reported.

