TV reporter learns she has cancer after viewer spots lump on neck during broadcast

Eagle-eyed viewers don’t miss bloopers on television, however, this time it wasn’t a blooper in live news that caught a viewer’s attention. One television journalist in Florida is, in fact, grateful, as one of the channel’s audience alerted her after spotting a lump on her neck. which she later discovered was cancerous. The TV reporter shared the story on Twitter expressing her gratitude and it is now going viral.

“Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention,” Victoria Price, an investigative journalist at WFLA News in Tampa Bay, wrote online sharing the screenshot of the message she had received a month ago.

Saying that she will be getting a surgery to remove her tumour Monday, she later added in another tweet that chemotherapy currently “isn’t on the cards” as doctors have assured her that “it’s spreading, but not too much” and hopefully the operation “will be my first and last procedure.”

The unexpected series of events began last month when a woman saw Price on air and noticed the lump on her neck, something which wasn’t visible to many but she could identify drawing from her own experience. The viewer reached out to the reporter through email. “Hi, just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of your self,” the screenshot shared by Price revealed.

A bit of ~personal news~ to share. Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention. I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020

“As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic began,” she wrote. “Never ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind,” images attached on her tweet read.

“Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought,” Price wrote. “I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway.”

“A reporter’s comfort zone is telling the story, not being the story. Investigative reporters, in particular, have a tendency to be coined a ‘pain in the neck’,” she wrote in a piece for the channel’s website. “But humor me as I turn the tables for a moment to share my story about my (literal) pain in the neck,” she added.

“I didn’t know whether to panic or totally disregard this email,” she continued. But after her boyfriend pushed her, she got an appointment with her doctor to get herself checked.

She said that the pandemic did create some delays in finally getting to see the specialists at Tampa General’s thyroid cancer center but once that was done, she got her diagnosis: “Thyroid cancer, spreading to my lymph nodes.”

“I’ll be off next week to undergo surgery to remove my entire thyroid (pour one out, we spent a great 28 years together!) as well as some lymph nodes,” the journalist wrote in the candid post. After the surgery she will get her CT Scan and biopsy done to ensure it hasn’t spread more and if all goes well, she said she’ll join work in a week.

Her story started being widely shared, many baffled and concerned people asked how did the viewer spot the lump, to which the reporter replied that the viewer having experienced it first hand knew where to look.

Hi! I agree, not the easiest to see. It’s not super obvious unless you know what to look for. This screenshot shows it a bit better. I’m still learning but doc explained that the tumor is in the middle of my thyroid, pushing the glands up and out, hence the subtle protrusion. pic.twitter.com/NFeoRVcUdz — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 24, 2020

Many other Thyroid cancer patients have been commenting on her post, sharing love and support. Others lauded the stranger coming forward to help the reporter.

As someone who worked as a reporter 35+ years I know exactly what it is to ignore your own health because there is always an important story, a deadline, an interminable day. This job is insatiable. I wish you a very speedy recovery. Take care. — Lourdes Meluza (@lourdesmeluza) July 24, 2020

A testament to the fact that for every crummy viewer with a snarky comment, there are dozens and dozens and dozens more out there who are looking out. 🙏🏻 Wishing you well and a quick recovery. — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) July 24, 2020

I’m so sorry you’re going through this, Victoria. ❤️ You just never know what person could end up being your guardian angel. What a blessing they are, to have taken the time and care to reach out. Sending you lots of love for a successful procedure and quick recovery. — Haley Hinds FOX 13 (@HaleyHinds) July 24, 2020

Literally the same thing happened to me!! A viewer spotted a lump on my neck & it was #thyroidcancer . ❤️You got this! Wishing you a quick recovery! — Maria Sansone (@MariaSansone) July 24, 2020

So thankful a viewer noticed and you were able to catch this! Will be sending you all the positive thoughts next week during the journey. Wishing you a successful procedure and quick recovery. ♥️ — Julie Phillips (@WFLAJulie) July 24, 2020

Now I wonder who is this viewer ! Many won’t notice. Those that do may assume it’s something else. Of those that truly think it may be serious, they may get distracted before they take the time to send off an email or tweet. Major kudos to this wonderful caring viewer ! — Pat (@PatTweetsNow) July 24, 2020

Last August 23rd I found out I had thyroid cancer too. It was pretty scary but thankfully you most likely won’t have to do chemo. Had surgery on October 1, then iodine radiation which is just eating low iodine food for 2 weeks then taking a pill. Good luck to you! — J (@JayWitzke) July 24, 2020

My scar 10 years later–barely visible. The only people who notice are people who’ve had thyroid cancer. pic.twitter.com/Y4ccWWkHyS — Jeff Nall (@jeffmnall) July 24, 2020

I went through the same surgery 15 years ago. It takes some time to get your med levels right, and you definitely want to do your research on foods that inhibit the absorption of synthetic thyroid. It’s amazing how much your thyroid affects in your body! Be patient but vigilant. — Nicole (@nicole_renee313) July 24, 2020

Our viewers come through sometimes when we most need them! I hope you have a speedy recovery! https://t.co/KRulyZOpIK — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) July 24, 2020

This is one of the best “I have cancer” stories I’ve ever heard. https://t.co/BozgHOrKSW — Brett (@IdealGasLaw) July 24, 2020

We need to take care of each other. Either wearing a mask or saying hey something doesn’t look right, you should go check it out. https://t.co/nkP8osIYBo — Jill (@gbindyjilly) July 24, 2020

“I’m also thankful to have this job and WFLA as a platform to advocate and educate. I hope you’ll follow along on my journey. I’ll post some updates later next week once the gnarly drains have been removed and the drugs wear off a little,” wrote ending her post.

