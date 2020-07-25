scorecardresearch
TV reporter learns she has cancer after viewer spots lump on neck during broadcast

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2020 6:02:24 pm
viewer spots reporter lump, reporter finds cancer viewer spot lump, tv reporter cancer story, victoria price, wfla repoter learns cancer viewer mail, good news, indian express The journalist shared her story expressing her gratitude for all the love and support she has been receiving. (Source: victoria price/ Twitter)

Eagle-eyed viewers don’t miss bloopers on television, however, this time it wasn’t a blooper in live news that caught a viewer’s attention. One television journalist in Florida is, in fact, grateful, as one of the channel’s audience alerted her after spotting a lump on her neck. which she later discovered was cancerous. The TV reporter shared the story on Twitter expressing her gratitude and it is now going viral.

“Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention,” Victoria Price, an investigative journalist at WFLA News in Tampa Bay, wrote online sharing the screenshot of the message she had received a month ago.

Saying that she will be getting a surgery to remove her tumour Monday, she later added in another tweet that chemotherapy currently “isn’t on the cards” as doctors have assured her that “it’s spreading, but not too much” and hopefully the operation “will be my first and last procedure.”

The unexpected series of events began last month when a woman saw Price on air and noticed the lump on her neck, something which wasn’t visible to many but she could identify drawing from her own experience. The viewer reached out to the reporter through email. “Hi, just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of your self,” the screenshot shared by Price revealed.

“As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic began,” she wrote. “Never ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind,” images attached on her tweet read.

“Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought,” Price wrote. “I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway.”

“A reporter’s comfort zone is telling the story, not being the story. Investigative reporters, in particular, have a tendency to be coined a ‘pain in the neck’,” she wrote in a piece for the channel’s website. “But humor me as I turn the tables for a moment to share my story about my (literal) pain in the neck,” she added.

“I didn’t know whether to panic or totally disregard this email,” she continued. But after her boyfriend pushed her, she got an appointment with her doctor to get herself checked.

She said that the pandemic did create some delays in finally getting to see the specialists at Tampa General’s thyroid cancer center but once that was done, she got her diagnosis: “Thyroid cancer, spreading to my lymph nodes.”

“I’ll be off next week to undergo surgery to remove my entire thyroid (pour one out, we spent a great 28 years together!) as well as some lymph nodes,” the journalist wrote in the candid post. After the surgery she will get her CT Scan and biopsy done to ensure it hasn’t spread more and if all goes well, she said she’ll join work in a week.

Her story started being widely shared, many baffled and concerned people asked how did the viewer spot the lump, to which the reporter replied that the viewer having experienced it first hand knew where to look.

Many other Thyroid cancer patients have been commenting on her post, sharing love and support. Others lauded the stranger coming forward to help the reporter.

“I’m also thankful to have this job and WFLA as a platform to advocate and educate. I hope you’ll follow along on my journey. I’ll post some updates later next week once the gnarly drains have been removed and the drugs wear off a little,” wrote ending her post.

