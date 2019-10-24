Watch: Reporter jumps on classic cars while covering auto show, sacked for ‘reckless’ act

A TV reporter’s improvisation at an auto show got him fired after he was filmed jumping on vintage cars during the report.

Angel Cardenas, a correspondent with KMAX-TV, was reporting from the Sacramento International Auto Show on its final day and he couldn’t get any car company representatives to talk to him. So he decided to improvise, and lay on one of the vintage cars that was on display.

The segment irked viewers and on social media, people called his behaviour shameful and reckless.

“I feel like a kid in a candy store without the owner because you can do anything,” Cardenas is heard saying on camera. He found a baby pink Ford Thunderbird, but when he opened the car’s door to hop inside, he accidentally hit the car next to it.

Although the media house did not post the video online, it was shared by many furious viewers and quickly went viral.

According to a post on the auto show’s Facebook page, their producer reached out to the General Manager of the channel, and was told Cardenas was immediately fired.

Many slammed the reporter for ‘vandalism’ and not showing respect for other’s cars.

“I may have crossed the line a bit, but my intentions were never to disrespect the owners of the vehicles, although it seemed that way,” Cardenas wrote in a message to the channel, reported BuzzFeed. “It was really a dumb choice on my part,” the journalist admitted.