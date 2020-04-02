Follow Us:
Thursday, April 02, 2020
Watch: Shirtless father walks in just as reporter records video at home

Jessica Lang, a reporter for Suncoast News Network in the USA, was recording a report from her kitchen when he father walked into the frame.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 2, 2020 1:38:41 pm
reporter interuppted by shirtless dad, tv reporter wfh dad blopper, jessica land dad video, work from home, work from home challenges, work from home funny videos, coronairus lockdown, indian express The reporter was trying to record a segment from her home kitchen while her mother was shooting and her father walked into the frame. (Jessica Lang/ Twitter)

More people are working from home than ever before as nations attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and they are realising the hurdles that come with it. A US television journalist has posted a video of how her attempt to record at home was disrupted by her shirtless father walking into the frame.

Jessica Lang, a reporter for Suncoast News Network, was recording a report on the situation in Florida in her kitchen when her father walked into the frame, while still pulling his t-shirt down.

“What did you do, mom?” Lang can be heard saying to her mother, who was given the task of recording the report. Lang then turned around to see what made her mother’s expression change and saw her father standing behind her. She then raises her fists and says, “Dad! Holy crap!”

Posting the hilarious moment on Twitter, she wrote, “Work from home they said, it’ll be fine they said.” Although she seemed angry in the video, the journalist explained why she lost her temper and defending her father.

People on Twitter loved the blooper with one even commenting “On the bright side, he has his pants on.” Here are some other reactions:

The US currently has reported the most number of coronavirus cases in the world and a lockdown has been imposed in various states. With over 2,00,000 positive Covid-19 cases and over 5000 deaths, the US is one of the worst hit countries by the pandemic at the moment. Globally, over 900,000 people have tested positive for the infection and the death toll is nearing 47,000.

