Watch: Argentina TV reporter robbed of his phone on live Television

The footage shows Demarco adjusting his face mask, preparing for his live telecast when the man snatches his phone and runs away.( Picture credit: YouTube/ Joseph Rogan)

A TV reporter from Argentina was robbed of his phone when he was minutes away from going live on Television.

Diego Demarco, a reporter at En Vivo El Nueve, an Argentine news station, was preparing to go live from Buenos Aires when a man grabbed his phone and ran off. The entire episode was caught on live camera and the video of it is now making rounds on the internet.

As per a Daily Mail report, the footage was shot on October 20 and shows Demarco adjusting his face mask, preparing for his live telecast, when the man snatches his phone and runs away.

The video then shows passersby, including children, running behind the man.

Watch the video here:

Fortunately, as per the news agency, locals, who ran behind the thief, were able to get hold of him and return the phone to Demarco.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd