Thursday, January 20, 2022
Watch: Reporter hit by pick-up truck on air, gets back up to continue reporting

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ-TV was reporting about the news of a water main break in Dunbar, West Virginia when she was hit.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 20, 2022 4:07:14 pm
tv journalist hit by car on air, live tv reporter hit by car, WSAZ-TV reporter hit by car, journalist continues reporting after accident, viral news, indian expressLuckily the journalist wasn't hurt and she continued with her work almost instantly.

The challenges of live reporting are endless and journalists have to be ready for everything possible. One such example about the perils of the job came out from the US when a reporter was hit by a car while she was on air. However, what left everyone stunned was the fact that she continued reporting.

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ-TV was reporting about the news of a water main break in Dunbar, West Virginia when she was hit. Before she could start talking about the situation, a grey pickup truck struck her from behind, knocking her down on the road.

As things happened too quickly, veteran news anchor Tim Irr in the studio failed to grasp the matter instantly. However, Yorgey powered through the accident to inform him and viewers she wasn’t hurt.

“Oh my god!” she exclaimed. “I just got hit by a car but I’m ok. I just got hit by a car but I’m ok, Tim.”

“That’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” Irr responded.

A woman’s voice, probably that of the vehicle driver, was heard asking, “Are you ok?” to which the reporter replied she was fine.

“Yeah, you know, that’s Live TV for you. It’s all good. I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that. I am so glad I’m ok,” she continued with a chuckle.

“You are ok. We’re all good.” Yorgey assured. “Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are ok. It is all good,” she said in what was dubbed as a ‘surreal moment’ on live television.

“Were you bumped down low Tori or were you hit up high? I couldn’t really tell… I just saw you disappear out of the screen,” the studio host enquired. “I don’t even know Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes,” the journalist replied.

As the clip went viral, it left netizens concerned about the situations under which journalists have to report live. Many journalists commenting on the video were glad that she wasn’t hurt but it did start a conversation about how perilous solo live assignments are, with no one to guide or alert the reporters.

