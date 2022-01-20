Watch: Reporter hit by pick-up truck on air, gets back up to continue reporting

The challenges of live reporting are endless and journalists have to be ready for everything possible. One such example about the perils of the job came out from the US when a reporter was hit by a car while she was on air. However, what left everyone stunned was the fact that she continued reporting.

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ-TV was reporting about the news of a water main break in Dunbar, West Virginia when she was hit. Before she could start talking about the situation, a grey pickup truck struck her from behind, knocking her down on the road.

As things happened too quickly, veteran news anchor Tim Irr in the studio failed to grasp the matter instantly. However, Yorgey powered through the accident to inform him and viewers she wasn’t hurt.

“Oh my god!” she exclaimed. “I just got hit by a car but I’m ok. I just got hit by a car but I’m ok, Tim.”

“That’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” Irr responded.

A woman’s voice, probably that of the vehicle driver, was heard asking, “Are you ok?” to which the reporter replied she was fine.

“Yeah, you know, that’s Live TV for you. It’s all good. I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that. I am so glad I’m ok,” she continued with a chuckle.

“You are ok. We’re all good.” Yorgey assured. “Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are ok. It is all good,” she said in what was dubbed as a ‘surreal moment’ on live television.

“Were you bumped down low Tori or were you hit up high? I couldn’t really tell… I just saw you disappear out of the screen,” the studio host enquired. “I don’t even know Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes,” the journalist replied.

The director said he was all set to cut away until she quickly jumped up and said she was ok… which, in hindsight, was probably best for the viewers to see her say she was indeed ok. — Tim Irr (@WSAZirr) January 20, 2022

Well, I have no control over the controls. We remained live, so I was trying to see in the tiny monitor near the camera and listen to Tori, while also trying to remain calm in the situation. Not an easy situation for sure. — Tim Irr (@WSAZirr) January 20, 2022

As the clip went viral, it left netizens concerned about the situations under which journalists have to report live. Many journalists commenting on the video were glad that she wasn’t hurt but it did start a conversation about how perilous solo live assignments are, with no one to guide or alert the reporters.

To me this highlights some of the dehumanizing things reporters have to go through especially in smaller markets, all for a precious deadline. Also the fact he never said the words “Are you okay?” even after finding out she was hit. Yeah that’s an issue. — Hannah Rucker KVUE (@suphannahrucker) January 20, 2022

i’ve done this so many times, especially alone without any other stations around, and do not understand how it’s allowed — Lena Blietz (@LenaBlietz) January 20, 2022

If you just go down the list of replies, retweets, etc… you will find that there are essentially zero local journalists surprised that she is in this situation. Everyone sad. No one shocked. This is how reporters are treated. — Cameron Derby (@CamDerbyTV) January 20, 2022

Exactly. And she may say she’s OK (you usually don’t feel it right away) but she could very well be concussed and driving back to the station. It’s infuriating that she is alone. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 20, 2022

Tori Yorgey today is the most positive thing i have seen on television in 2022👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tUavGFEMqq — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) January 20, 2022

Solo live shots are so dangerous. We need to do better as an industry. Glad she’s okay. https://t.co/dp4Npybocq — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) January 20, 2022

I can’t stop thinking about this. Tori Yorgey is hit by a car during her live shot, reassures everyone that she is okay, all while fixing her own camera shot 😭 the one-man-band is never appreciated enough. https://t.co/aWj5vMviVN — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) January 20, 2022

She got hit by a car doing a live shot. What a trooper… https://t.co/wTy8DimVeO — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 20, 2022

I’ve said it before: News stations are jeopardizing the safety of reporters as “MMJs” all to help the corporate budget. It’s why more & more veterans are leaving the TV business. Lots of TV folks agree, they’re just sadly afraid to say anything. https://t.co/nytvAO5HMu — Jake Query (@jakequery) January 20, 2022

I’d sue the station and the company. She laughed it off, but this is unacceptable. There’s a severe weather alert painted in red, and you send a reporter out by herself in terrible conditions. Really, she’s lucky to be alive. The local TV industry must make drastic changes. https://t.co/POoPl97RlF — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) January 20, 2022

Glad this reporter was ok… but jeez. When will we have enough proof that solo live shots are a dangerous failed experiment? https://t.co/Dl6jXDf2gg — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) January 20, 2022