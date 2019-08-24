TV anchor apologises for mocking Prince George for taking ballet lessons

A TV news anchor has apologised for her “insensitive” comment she made about Prince George for taking ballet lessons. Lara Spencer, who co-hosts ABC’s Good Morning America, had come under fire for laughing while mentioning that the six-year-old took ballet lessons.

“In addition to the usual first and second-grade things like math, science and history, the future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” she said during the show. “Oh, he looks so happy about the ballet class. Prince William says, ‘Prince George absolutely loves ballet’. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” she adds laughingly.

The video soon went viral, with many slamming the TV show host for her comment. “I love that Prince George is going to be doing ballet, it’s so endearing. Boys dance, and it makes them no less of a man. Really nothing to be laughed at,” wrote a user while criticising the anchor.

Following the social media outrage, Spencer later posted an apology on her Instagram handle. “My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”