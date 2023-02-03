scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
‘How do I sign my parents up’: Man gives tutorial to elderly people on how to be ‘smart’ TV users

In the viral video, the man is seen explaining that all the squares appearing on the screen of the TV have their own individual apps. From Hulu and Prime Video to Disney and Netflix, he explains that they have nothing to do with each other.

There has been a massive change in technology in the last few years and how we consume content. With so many Over The Top (OTT) platforms and streaming apps, senior citizens especially find it is hard to choose a film or a show from the wide array of choices available. Quite often, they struggle to navigate through the apps and operate a smart TV.

“We have Prime Video and we also have Netflix,” he says and then instructs them to find Netflix on the screen. An elderly woman then scrolls down to Netflix and learns how to open it.
The video was shared on Twitter by a man named Chris Evans with the caption, “How do I sign my parents up for this tutorial?”

Watch the video below:

Shared on February 2, the clip has amassed more than 3.1 million views.

“A good son would go there walk them though and patiently explain the process and then when they call for help you are happy to help. Don’t block me!!” commented a user. “My parents are big fans of the old “just do it when you get here in-person.” We’re not even on the same continent, but ok, if you don’t mind the wait, lol,” said another. “Me helping my mom with her phone every single time I see her,” shared a third. “I continue doing this tutorial every week as the first time I did in 2015!!” wrote another netizen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 12:42 IST
