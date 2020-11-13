scorecardresearch
Friday, November 13, 2020
Turkmenistan president unveils 19-foot gold-coated sculpture of his favourite dog breed

The gilded statue, which honours the Central Asian shepherd dog known locally as Alabai, is erected on a traffic circle in Ashgabat, the Central Asian country’s capital city.

November 13, 2020 3:36:41 pm
Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Golden god statue, Alabai golden statue, Central Asian shepherd dog statue, Turkmenistan national heritage dog breed, Dog monument, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow favourite dog breed, Central Asia county, World news, Ashgabat golden statue, golden canine statue, Trending news, Indian Express newsA view shows a statue of a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabai, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan November 10, 2020. (Picture credit: Reuters)

The president of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov unveiled a 19-foot, gold-coated sculpture of his favourite breed of dog in the country’s capital on Thursday.

The pedestal below the canine statue features a wraparound LED screen showing the country’s beloved breed of the dog running around in various settings. (Picture credit: Reuters)

“Pride and self-confidence” are reflected in the massive monument that shows the robust-looking dog standing alert with its head held high, the state news agency of Turkmenistan said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per several pictures and video that are now making the rounds of the internet, the statue unveiling ceremony included songs, dance and a real Alabai puppy.

According to a New York post, the pedestal below the canine statue features a wraparound LED screen showing the country’s beloved breed of the dog running around in various settings.

Here’s how people reacted to the unveiling of the statue:

Berdymukhamedov, who is unofficially known as the “Arkadag”, or protector of the former Soviet Union republic has described the Alabai, or Central Asian shepherd dog, as national heritage.

Apart from writing a book and a poem about the breed, the 63-year-old has also famously gifted an Alabai puppy to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his 65th birthday in 2017.

The Central Asian shepherd dogs are known for their prowess in guarding sheep and goats, they are also popular as guard dogs and for dog fights, popular entertainment in Turkmenistan, said a Reuters report.

