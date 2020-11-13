Turkmenistan president unveils 19-foot gold-coated sculpture of his favourite dog breed

A view shows a statue of a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabai, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan November 10, 2020. (Picture credit: Reuters)

The president of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov unveiled a 19-foot, gold-coated sculpture of his favourite breed of dog in the country’s capital on Thursday.

The gilded statue, which honours the Central Asian shepherd dog known locally as Alabai, is erected on a traffic circle in Ashgabat, the Central Asian country’s capital city.

The pedestal below the canine statue features a wraparound LED screen showing the country’s beloved breed of the dog running around in various settings. (Picture credit: Reuters) The pedestal below the canine statue features a wraparound LED screen showing the country’s beloved breed of the dog running around in various settings. (Picture credit: Reuters)

“Pride and self-confidence” are reflected in the massive monument that shows the robust-looking dog standing alert with its head held high, the state news agency of Turkmenistan said.

As per several pictures and video that are now making the rounds of the internet, the statue unveiling ceremony included songs, dance and a real Alabai puppy.

Some excellent news: remember how in Turkmenistan Berdymuhamedov instructed his government to build a statue to the Central Asia shepherd dog? Well it happened. pic.twitter.com/fm2ghbEkJ9 — Bakhti Nishanov (@b_nishanov) November 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan’s president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has just unveiled a gisnt statue of his favorite dog pic.twitter.com/NSlIlXbAoH — Piotr Zalewski (@p_zalewski) November 12, 2020

According to a New York post, the pedestal below the canine statue features a wraparound LED screen showing the country’s beloved breed of the dog running around in various settings.

Here’s how people reacted to the unveiling of the statue:

Dogs are better than people so this makes sense. — Michael Martinez (@ByMMartinez) November 13, 2020

this is called waste of nations wealth — AKRAMIM123$ (@akramim123) November 12, 2020

And gold statues instead of food. — X Soviet (@XSovietNews) November 12, 2020

Or, …. every dog has their day. — The Mom Ham ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@KF8JBB) November 12, 2020

Awww! — Andreas M. Rau (@AndreasRau666) November 12, 2020

As it should be — Rex the TV terrier (@rexthetvterrier) November 12, 2020

One would think… that money could be put into education or infrastructure. 🤔 It is really shocking sometimes. — Nargiz (@NargizX3) November 12, 2020

Berdymukhamedov, who is unofficially known as the “Arkadag”, or protector of the former Soviet Union republic has described the Alabai, or Central Asian shepherd dog, as national heritage.

Apart from writing a book and a poem about the breed, the 63-year-old has also famously gifted an Alabai puppy to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his 65th birthday in 2017.

The Central Asian shepherd dogs are known for their prowess in guarding sheep and goats, they are also popular as guard dogs and for dog fights, popular entertainment in Turkmenistan, said a Reuters report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd