scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Must Read

Turkmenistan leader establishes national holiday to honour local dog breed

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov ordered the holiday praising the Alabai, the Central Asian shepherd dog, to be celebrated on the last Sunday of April when the ex-Soviet nation also marks the day of the local horse breed

By: AP | Turkmenistan | January 28, 2021 5:37:54 pm
Turkmenistan, national holiday, dog breed honour, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Turkmenistan president, Turkmenistan autocratic leader, Turkmenistan news, Trending news, Indian Express news.FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pets an Alabai puppy, presented to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurnbanguly Berdymukhamedov in his Gorky residence outside Moscow, Russia. Berdymukhamedov has published a book about the Alabai breed and has presented Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Medvedev with an Alabai puppy, and according to news reports Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, he has now declared a national holiday to honor the local dog breed. (Yekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP, FILE)

Turkmenistan’s autocratic leader has established a national holiday to honour the local dog breed, media reports said Tuesday.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov ordered the holiday praising the Alabai, the Central Asian shepherd dog, to be celebrated on the last Sunday of April when the ex-Soviet nation also marks the day of the local horse breed, according to daily Neutral Turkmenistan.

The Central Asian nation of 6 million prides itself in horses and dogs, honouring its centuries-old herding traditions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Turkmenistan, national holiday, dog breed honour, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Turkmenistan president, Turkmenistan autocratic leader, Turkmenistan news, Trending news, Indian Express news. The autocratic leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov established a national holiday to honour the local dog breed, praising the Central Asian shepherd dog, Alabai, to be celebrated on the last Sunday of April. (Picture credit: AP)

Berdymukhamedov has ruled the gas-rich desert country since 2006 through an all-encompassing personality cult that styles him as Turkmenistan’s “arkadaq,” or protector.

The Turkmen leader has extolled the Alabai for years. He published a book and wrote a song about the breed and presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a puppy in 2017. In 2019, Berdymukhamedov also handed an Alabai puppy to then Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Turkmenistan, national holiday, dog breed honour, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Turkmenistan president, Turkmenistan autocratic leader, Turkmenistan news, Trending news, Indian Express news. The statue of the Alabai, the Central Asian shepherd dog is seen in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Picture credit: AP)

Last year, Berdymukhamedov inaugurated a 15-meter (nearly 50-feet) gilded statue honouring the dog in the Turkmen capital.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Berdymukhamedov’s son, Serdar, who heads the international Alabai association, reported to the president that the holiday will feature a beauty contest and agility competitions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement