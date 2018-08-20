Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Turks are publicly smashing their iPhones to protest against Trump’s steel tariffs

People in Turkey have found an interesting way of protesting against US president Donald Trump after he increased tariffs on steel from Turkey. Using the hashtag #TurkeyWillPrevail people are posting videos of themselves destroying various American products.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 20, 2018 6:09:58 pm
Turkish people smash iphones, #TurkeyWillPrevail, Turkish videos, iphone smashing videos, viral iphone videos, viral funny videos, Donald Trump, Turkey, indian express, indian express news People have been using the hashtag #TurkeyWillPrevail to post their videos as well as opinions about Donald Trump.(Source: Twitter)
Related News

To protest against US president Donald Trump, who has increased the steel tariffs from Turkey, Turkish people are taking to social media to publicly destroy products made by popular American companies. As a result, several videos have surfaced of people smashing their iPhones.

ALSO READ | Man’s sassy reply to Trump’s jibe for billion dollar aid to Pakistan has Tweeple ROFL-ing

According to a DailyMail report, people are resorting to such drastic measures to show their support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has increased tariffs on goods imported from the United States. People are also putting up posts in which they damage other products like Coca-Cola bottles, and dollar notes. They’ve basically been obtaining these products just to smash them.

People have been using the hashtag #TurkeyWillPrevail accompanying the videos.

Here are some of the videos posted on Twitter.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
World Photography Day: Dilish Parekh Holds World Record for Largest Camera Collection
Watch Now
World Photography Day: Dilish Parekh Holds World Record for Largest Camera Colle
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement