Turks are publicly smashing their iPhones to protest against Trump’s steel tariffs

To protest against US president Donald Trump, who has increased the steel tariffs from Turkey, Turkish people are taking to social media to publicly destroy products made by popular American companies. As a result, several videos have surfaced of people smashing their iPhones.

According to a DailyMail report, people are resorting to such drastic measures to show their support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has increased tariffs on goods imported from the United States. People are also putting up posts in which they damage other products like Coca-Cola bottles, and dollar notes. They’ve basically been obtaining these products just to smash them.

People have been using the hashtag #TurkeyWillPrevail accompanying the videos.

Here are some of the videos posted on Twitter.

They destroy the iphones too !! Very rich country ? or low I+Qhttps://t.co/kGXcgRF4rRhttps://t.co/Fkkk424vju — Tom 🇨🇭 (@LegiPatriNostr2) August 19, 2018

Another Turkish man smashing an iPhone pic.twitter.com/BRVDiD5Jvh — Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) August 16, 2018

Turks get into iPhone smashing frenzy in protest of Trump policies https://t.co/Acte2vQ9e9 pic.twitter.com/quzlesFC9T — Turkish Minute (@TurkishMinuteTM) August 17, 2018

