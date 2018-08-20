Turks are publicly smashing their iPhones to protest against Trump’s steel tariffs

To protest against US president Donald Trump, who has increased the steel tariffs from Turkey, Turkish people are taking to social media to publicly destroy products made by popular American companies. As a result, several videos have surfaced of people smashing their iPhones.
According to a DailyMail report, people are resorting to such drastic measures to show their support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has increased tariffs on goods imported from the United States. People are also putting up posts in which they damage other products like Coca-Cola bottles, and dollar notes. They’ve basically been obtaining these products just to smash them.
People have been using the hashtag #TurkeyWillPrevail accompanying the videos.
Here are some of the videos posted on Twitter.
Aha bu video Abdullah abi!
Turkish guys show how to destroy Iphones.#Lira vs #Dollar #BoycottUSA #Boycott #US #USA goods#TurkeyWillPrevail#bizkazanacagiz #Ekonomide15TemmuzRuhu@Apple @realDonaldTrump @VP
pic.twitter.com/oDE6hWWLiA
— MASKE (@maske5g) August 16, 2018
Man puts bullet through #IPhone after @RT_Erdogan urged Turkish citizens to boycott Apple products. A true parrot…I mean patriot. #Turkey #WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/w6S2JjjGgx
— Imran Solanki (@imransolanki313) August 19, 2018
Here is the Turkish answer to #SiliconValley – Behold this active Research & Development!#Erdogan #Turkey #iPhone pic.twitter.com/TMRF5fr932
— Lars Pellinat (@Lars9596) August 18, 2018
They destroy the iphones too !! Very rich country ? or low I+Qhttps://t.co/kGXcgRF4rRhttps://t.co/Fkkk424vju
— Tom 🇨🇭 (@LegiPatriNostr2) August 19, 2018
Another Turkish man smashing an iPhone pic.twitter.com/BRVDiD5Jvh
— Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) August 16, 2018
Angry Turkish man blending #iPhone to protest of #USA & #Trump. https://t.co/U8ZZOXoKQD
— spiral architect 🇰🇵 (@spir_arch) August 16, 2018
Turks get into iPhone smashing frenzy in protest of Trump policies https://t.co/Acte2vQ9e9 pic.twitter.com/quzlesFC9T
— Turkish Minute (@TurkishMinuteTM) August 17, 2018
