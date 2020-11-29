Remember the Turkish musician in ‘vibing cat’ meme? He is back with rendition of ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’

Turkish musician Bilal Göregen is seen playing darbuka on a bench (Source: YouTube)

If you have been following latest trending videos that went viral this year, the popular “vibing cat” meme where visually impaired Turkish musician Bilal Göregen is seen playing darbuka on a bench while an animated cat nods its head to the tune is sure to have caught your attention.

Now, the street musician is at it again and this time he has left desi netizens impressed with his rendition of Bollywood classic “Kaliyon Ka Chaman”.

For the uninitiated, the musician became a social media sensation after a video of him performing ‘Ievan Polkka’ — a popular 1930 Finnish song — created a buzz online. The performance, which was shared on YouTube last year, had caught the attention of netizens, with many converting it into one of the most popular memes of the year.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among desi netizens.

