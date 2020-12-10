Viral Video: Turkish musician Bilal Göregen now attempts Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’

scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 10, 2020
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 10, 2020 2:39:58 pm
Daler Mehndi, Bilal Goregen Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ viral video, turkish musician Daler Mehndi ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’,"I love how he doesn't get the Punjabi words right but still nails the accent," read one of the many comments on the video.

Not too long ago, Turkish musician Bilal Göregen had impressed desi netizens with his rendition of Bollywood classic “Kaliyon Ka Chaman”. Buoyed by the impressive response to the video, Göregen has now attempted Daler Mehndi’s popular Punjabi track ‘Tunak Tunak Tun‘.

For the uninitiated, Göregen had gone viral this year for the popular “vibing cat” meme, where the visually impaired musician plays darbuka on a bench as an animated cat nods its head in sync with the beats being played.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the 4.20-minute video has garnered over 16 lakh views and has been flooded with netizens praising the musician.

“I love how he doesn’t get the Punjabi words right but still nails the accent,” read one of the many comments on the video.

 

