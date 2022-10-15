‘You won’t need it’: Turkish MP smashes phone with hammer in protest against ‘fake news’ Bill

In an unusual expression of dissent, Turkish Opposition Member of Parliament Burak Erbay smashed his mobile phone with a hammer during an address in the country’s parliament. He was protesting against a proposed Bill aiming to fight online “disinformation”, BBC reported. The contentious Bill was later passed by the parliament.

The clip shared by the BBC showed the Republican People’s Party MP furiously breaking a mobile phone and dropping it on the floor. He is heard aggressively saying as per the translated quotes in the video, “If the law passes here, you can break your phone like this, my young brothers. You will not need to use it. But let me warn you, in June 2023, these dear young people will give you the lesson you deserve.”

As per Euro News, the legislation has been criticised for curbing press and social media freedom in the country. The European Union (EU) has raised concerns over it as a threat against independent reporting.

An Associated Press report said Turkish President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party members and its nationalist allies constituting the majority in parliament approved the 40-article legislation. Opposition party members created a ruckus in the parliament with many shouting to disrupt proceedings and showing signs rejecting what they termed the “censorship law”.

The law is proposed to fight disinformation and fake news and Erdogan came forth with the argument that increasing “digital fascism” and false news are national and global security threats. Opposition parties are arguing that the law could be abused by the government and could lead to self-censorship in newsrooms.

Article 29 of the law mandates up to three years of imprisonment for disseminating information that is “contrary to the truth” related to the country’s domestic and international security, public order and health, allegedly with the aim of creating “public worry, fear and panic.” Several clauses of Turkey’s controversial social media regulations passed in 2020 will also get updated with the implementation of the law. Among other things, it mandates social media companies like Twitter and Facebook to remove content or face advertisement bans and bandwidth reductions, the AP report added.