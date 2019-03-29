Gust of wind lifts Turkish man holding umbrella 13 feet in air, video reminds people of Mary Poppins!

In jaw-dropping footage from Turkey, a man is seen being blown away by gusty winds as he tries to secure a giant patio umbrella during a storm. Captured on a CCTV camera at a market place, the video shows various shopkeepers trying to put in place a giant umbrella. One of them tried to put his weight on the stand to prevent it from toppling. Well, it didn’t fall but soon he is seen flying away with the umbrella. The amusing video is now going viral.

Security footage released on Wednesday shows the man identified as Sadik Kocadalli and two other men in a market in the province of Osmaniye rushing to prevent the big umbrella on wheels from blowing away as heavy gusts of wind hit the area. In the background, other umbrella covers are seen blowing in the wind.

Watch the video here:

According to the Turkish news organisation, Daily Sabah, Kocadallı said he survived the ordeal without any injuries. “I’m fine actually. After I realized the umbrella was going to keep going up, I jumped off. I think I rose 3 or 4 meters,” he said.

Although the footage is quite scary, it left many in splits with some comparing him to Mary Poppins! For others, the video reminded them of a scene from UP, where the old man is lifted high in the air owing to balloons. In Turkey, many poked fun calling the local vendors “astronauts”!

However, another man seen in the video was injured after the flying umbrella fell on him. Mehmet Ali Bıçakçı was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken foot and broken ribs after the umbrella landed on him.