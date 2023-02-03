scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Turkish hospital cheers up cancer-hit children with toy cars to take them around. Watch video

The battery-operated mini cars decked with balloons take the ailing children to their treatment room instead of a stretcher.

In a gesture that may moisten your eyes, a hospital in Turkey uses toy cars to help children stricken with cancer to move them around for treatment. The heartening gesture was undertaken at a hospital in the Turkish city of Kayseri.

Anadolu Agency, a state-run news agency headquartered in the capital city of Ankara, shared a video of the children driving around battery-operated mini cars to go to their treatment room. The cars are even decked with balloons to make the children feel a bit cheerful as they battle the deadly disease.

“Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment. At a hospital in the Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“A great initiative,” commented a user. “God bless,” said another.

Dr Musa Karakürkçü, the head of the Paediatric Oncology Department at the hospital, said, “We want the hospital to be like a playground for children receiving cancer treatment. We are trying to minimise their troubles while they are under the supervision of psychologists.” The doctor further highlighted that the children who used to go for treatment unwillingly and were often crying now seem very amused during the same journey because of the ride on cars.

Last month, a video of a barber shaving off his own hair in solidarity with a woman suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy went viral. A video showing the compassionate act of the barber was posted on Twitter by the popular page Good News Movement.

