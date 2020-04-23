Watch: Turkish doctor does celebratory moonwalk after Covid-19 patient’s condition improves

The doctor has been winning hearts on social media platforms through his dancing moves. (Source: Safak/ Instagram) The doctor has been winning hearts on social media platforms through his dancing moves. (Source: Safak/ Instagram)

A video of a Turkish doctor breaking into a moonwalk after an improvement in the condition of a Covid-19 patient became a hit on social media.

Dr Adnan Menderes Vural, who works at the Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine Hospital in Ankara, was celebrating the improvement in the condition of a Covid-19 patient who was being taken off the ventilator.

The anaesthesiologist broke out into a dance in the hospital ward and did a moonwalk while still in a protective suit and gear.

After his video went viral, the 34-year-old doctor said the dancing was an impromptu response to seeing the elderly patient recovering from respiratory distress after a week. The doctor said it was a reflection of their joy and he hoped the positivity would spread.

His dance moves have made him a social media star in his country and the video has been widely shared.

This doctor at a Turkish hospital was so overjoyed when a #COVID19 patient of his got well enough to be taken off the ventilator that he did a Michael Jackson moonwalk (he’s pretty good at it too)His message is one of hope. We’ll get through this together. Stay home. Stay safe. https://t.co/6VSXpNypNY — Gülnur Aybet (@Gulnuray) April 19, 2020

Doctors and nurses around the world have been dancing to keep their spirits up and to celebrate small or significant victories while treating Covid-19 patients.

