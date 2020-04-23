Follow Us:
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Watch: Turkish doctor does celebratory moonwalk after Covid-19 patient’s condition improves

A doctor at a hospital in Turkey's Ankara was celebrating the improvement in the condition of a Covid-19 patient

Published: April 23, 2020
A video of a Turkish doctor breaking into a moonwalk after an improvement in the condition of a Covid-19 patient became a hit on social media.

Dr Adnan Menderes Vural, who works at the Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine Hospital in Ankara, was celebrating the improvement in the condition of a Covid-19 patient who was being taken off the ventilator.

The anaesthesiologist broke out into a dance in the hospital ward and did a moonwalk while still in a protective suit and gear.

After his video went viral, the 34-year-old doctor said the dancing was an impromptu response to seeing the elderly patient recovering from respiratory distress after a week. The doctor said it was a reflection of their joy and he hoped the positivity would spread.

Watch the viral video here:

His dance moves have made him a social media star in his country and the video has been widely shared.

Doctors and nurses around the world have been dancing to keep their spirits up and to celebrate small or significant victories while treating Covid-19 patients.

