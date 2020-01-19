‘Humanity in a nutshell: Turkish artist juxtaposes photos to show stark realities of two worlds we live in

The series, which reads as Paralale universe in English, features a combination of two photos, mostly a stock images juxtaposed to an iconic image. The series, which reads as Paralale universe in English, features a combination of two photos, mostly a stock images juxtaposed to an iconic image.

A Turkish collage artist’s unique photography project is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. Ugur Gallenkus, through his photo series Paralel Evren, depicts contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries by juxtaposing pictures in one frame.

What started as a hobby for Gallenkus in 2014 turned out to be a medium to shed light on jarring aspects of an otherwise inequitable world. The Turkish artist often portrays the consumerism of the western world and juxtapose it with the horror and trauma of the underprivileged nations.

Take a look at some of his photos here:

The series Parallel Evren, which translates into ‘Parallel Universe’ in English, features a combination of two photos, mostly stock images juxtaposed into an iconic image.

The perfectly juxtaposed images are not only visually captivating but also sends out the message of different circumstances in both the developed and developing countries.

While not all of his photos have the western and war-ravaged nations as the subject, his images also depict the contrast in the political situation and lifestyle between the two.

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the captivating collage here:

this is humanity in a nutshell — Stephen (@overcomer_steph) January 18, 2020

Truly compelling narrative baring our souls. — rinku pegu (@thinkrinkupegu) January 17, 2020

Be thankful always if you are on the bright side — kiverenge 🌼 (@kiverengejoseph) January 18, 2020

Two Different world that can’t be Compared.

One Talks about Human Rights, the other faces Violation of it.

One talks about Justice,the other faces injustice every second.

One has peace, the other faces unrest from dawn to dusk. @IndiasMuslims @JamiaMilliaUni @BBCUrdu @trtworld — ⓈⒽⓄⒶⒾⒷ ⓀⒽⒶⓃ (@TheBelieverKHAN) January 17, 2020

This is so motivating and true !! World of conflicts, violence, prejudice all we seek is peace and humanity & a decent life . — Dr Sarah Haq (@drsarahumer) January 17, 2020

Indeed ! It needs to be played before the oath taking ceremony of leaders of the world in every country ! — Dr Sarah Haq (@drsarahumer) January 17, 2020

Thanks for showing the mirror to the world — Minnat Ali مینت علی (@Minnatali10) January 17, 2020

If this doesn’t move you, nothing ever will — Sm4rte (@BrainsPindi) January 17, 2020

Poignant. The happy and affluent faces are from countries that manufacture the most sophisticated killing machines used in all the conflicts around the world. To keep it like that, you have to keep creating conflicts and people need to keep dying — Arif Ayyub (@arifayyub) January 17, 2020

Beautiful idea, but sadly, it only shows the sorrows of the ‘rest’ and it mainly covers war torn ME and Africa. There is a BIGGER ‘rest’ and more varied than shown.There are many great things happening there. Maybe next time ,it encompasses all. — Last Bench 🇮🇳 (@LastBench_) January 18, 2020

It is an unfortunate reality. Most people in the western world live a life that can only be imagined by the rest of the world. Yet western countries strive to enslave the rest of the world either through their military might or through crippling economic plans. — Mohammad. A. Opoola. (@AAOpoola) January 17, 2020

A truth teller & artist; impressive. — Anne of Green Gables☮️🌊 (@igypup9) January 19, 2020

