‘Humanity in a nutshell: Turkish artist juxtaposes photos to show stark realities of two worlds we live in

A Turkish collage artist’s unique photography project is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. Ugur Gallenkus, through his photo series Paralel Evren, depicts contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries by juxtaposing pictures in one frame.
What started as a hobby for Gallenkus in 2014 turned out to be a medium to shed light on jarring aspects of an otherwise inequitable world. The Turkish artist often portrays the consumerism of the western world and juxtapose it with the horror and trauma of the underprivileged nations.
Take a look at some of his photos here:
Two child labourers eating their lunch during a break at the factory they work. Dhaka, Bangladesh. According the WHO (World Health Organization), childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. The problem is global and is steadily affecting many low- and middle-income countries, particularly in urban settings. The prevalence has increased at an alarming rate. Globally, in 2016 the number of overweight children under the age of five, is estimated to be over 41 million. Almost half of all overweight children under 5 lived in Asia and one quarter lived in Africa. Overweight and obese children are likely to stay obese into adulthood and more likely to develop noncommunicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age. Overweight and obesity, as well as their related diseases, are largely preventable. Prevention of childhood obesity therefore needs high priority. You don't forget in 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. Another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose in 2012. I know, it still happens that children die from starvation. But today, the rate of deaths from starvation at large is now low.(According to the rate of deaths due to obesity) For these problems, adequate support can be provided to all over the world within 24 hours by state and non-governmental organizations. If there are deaths from starvation at the moment at anywhere, it is the politicians who are responsible. You can be sure that politicians are consciously doing and want this. . Photo: GMB Akash @gmbakash . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷
Young drug traffickers pose for photos holding their guns at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 11, 2016. Teenage boys openly tote guns as they run in flip-flops through a maze of alleys. Brazil is one of the most violent countries in the world with a national homicide rate of 27.1 per 100,000 inhabitants. A large part of this violence and criminality can be linked to arms and drug trafficking operations by organized crime groups. Brazil is dealing with rising violence, a lot of it related to the illegal drug trade. Most of the victims are young. In 2016 alone, more than 33,000 Brazilian teens and adults under the age of 30 were killed by homicide. . Photo: Felipe Dana @felipedana @apnews . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷
The series Parallel Evren, which translates into ‘Parallel Universe’ in English, features a combination of two photos, mostly stock images juxtaposed into an iconic image.
Rohingya refugee father carry his son in a busket walk through paddy field entered Bangladesh from Myanmar Rakhine state at Anjumanpara in Coxsbazar, Bangladesh. According to the UNHCR 607,000 Rohingya refugees have fled from Myanmar Rakhine state violence since 25 August 2017, most trying to cross the border and reach Bangladesh. (🇹🇷) Mynmar'ın Rakhine eyaletinden Bangladeş'e çeltik tarlası üzerinden girmekte olan Rohingyalı mülteci baba sepetinde oğlunu taşıyor. Coxsbazar, Bangladeş. UNHCR'ye göre 25 Ağustos 2017'den beri Myanmar Rakhine’de ki şiddet olaylarından 607 Bin Rohingyalı'nın kaçmış, çoğu sınırı geçmeye ve Bangladeş'e ulaşmaya çalışıyor. . Photo: K.M.Asad @kmasad . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷
The perfectly juxtaposed images are not only visually captivating but also sends out the message of different circumstances in both the developed and developing countries.
Mohammed Mohiedin Anis, or Abu Omar, 70, smokes his pipe as he sits in his destroyed bedroom listening to music on his vinyl player, gramophone, in Aleppo. (TR) Mohammed Mohiedin Anis yada Abu Omar. 70 yaşında. Halep'te ki yıkılmış olan yatak odasında plak oynatıcı gramofununda müzik dinlerken piposunu içiyor. . Photo: Joseph Eid @afpphoto . #suriye #syria #savaş #war #art #collageartist #collage #collageart #ParalelEvrenSavaşBariş
While not all of his photos have the western and war-ravaged nations as the subject, his images also depict the contrast in the political situation and lifestyle between the two.
Take a look at how netizens reacted to the captivating collage here:
this is humanity in a nutshell
— Stephen (@overcomer_steph) January 18, 2020
Truly compelling narrative baring our souls.
— rinku pegu (@thinkrinkupegu) January 17, 2020
Be thankful always if you are on the bright side
— kiverenge 🌼 (@kiverengejoseph) January 18, 2020
Two Different world that can’t be Compared.
One Talks about Human Rights, the other faces Violation of it.
One talks about Justice,the other faces injustice every second.
One has peace, the other faces unrest from dawn to dusk. @IndiasMuslims @JamiaMilliaUni @BBCUrdu @trtworld
— ⓈⒽⓄⒶⒾⒷ ⓀⒽⒶⓃ (@TheBelieverKHAN) January 17, 2020
This is so motivating and true !! World of conflicts, violence, prejudice all we seek is peace and humanity & a decent life .
— Dr Sarah Haq (@drsarahumer) January 17, 2020
Indeed ! It needs to be played before the oath taking ceremony of leaders of the world in every country !
— Dr Sarah Haq (@drsarahumer) January 17, 2020
Thanks for showing the mirror to the world
— Minnat Ali مینت علی (@Minnatali10) January 17, 2020
If this doesn’t move you, nothing ever will
— Sm4rte (@BrainsPindi) January 17, 2020
Poignant. The happy and affluent faces are from countries that manufacture the most sophisticated killing machines used in all the conflicts around the world. To keep it like that, you have to keep creating conflicts and people need to keep dying
— Arif Ayyub (@arifayyub) January 17, 2020
Beautiful idea, but sadly, it only shows the sorrows of the ‘rest’ and it mainly covers war torn ME and Africa. There is a BIGGER ‘rest’ and more varied than shown.There are many great things happening there. Maybe next time ,it encompasses all.
— Last Bench 🇮🇳 (@LastBench_) January 18, 2020
It is an unfortunate reality. Most people in the western world live a life that can only be imagined by the rest of the world. Yet western countries strive to enslave the rest of the world either through their military might or through crippling economic plans.
— Mohammad. A. Opoola. (@AAOpoola) January 17, 2020
A truth teller & artist; impressive.
— Anne of Green Gables☮️🌊 (@igypup9) January 19, 2020
