This turkey spent more time with the press at the White House than Press Secretary

Netizens are having fun at the expense of Sarah Huckabee Sanders after they found out that a turkey about to be pardoned by President Donald Trump had spent more time in front of the media this month than the White House press secretary. The observation was recently made by an ABC News White House correspondent and has got everyone talking online.

“Fun fact: This turkey has spent more time at the podium in the White House briefing room than @PressSec for the entire month of November!” Alex Mallin wrote on Twitter. The avian spent around five minutes waddling around the room.

Fun fact: This turkey has spent more time at the podium in the White House briefing room than @PressSec for the entire month of November! pic.twitter.com/9DgISxugJV — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) November 20, 2018

As it happened, before the annual turkey pardoning ritual at the White House, an unidentified bird took members of the press by surprise as it made an appearance before shutterbugs and reporters. “The bird quickly put the members of the press at ease, though, by treating them as they’d come to expect in that room: eyeing them sceptically, answering no questions and leaving after only a few minutes,” The Washington Post reported.

In its detailed analysis of the time Sanders spent on the podium, it said: “In the past month, the turkey has spent one minute at the podium for every 4.6 minutes Sanders has been there” taking her 23-minute time interacting with the press as according to the White House transcript.

“If we look at it in terms of appearances, though, the turkey is faring pretty well against Sanders. Over the past three months, it has appeared on the podium once to Sanders’s four times,” the analysis added.

Jokes flooded the micro-blogging site with many saying they would any day prefer a turkey over Sanders.

In previous administrations, the press briefing by the Press Secretary was almost a daily affair. It has significantly been reduced by Trump administration.