‘Spread some kindness’: One student’s small act of paying for a stranger’s coffee is warming hearts on Twitter

There are times when a small act of kindness may not be a big deal for the person doing it but might affect the recipient in a bigger way. Something similar happened when a college student decided to pay for the coffee of a stranger and something beautiful happened later.

Mackenzie Mauller, 19, from Union Town, Ohio, went into Starbucks and paid for a woman sitting behind her, a gesture that is often practised in the barista chain as a ‘pay it forward’ initiative. The lady was so moved by Mauller’s sweet act that she surprised her with a hand-written letter and opened up how her gesture made her sail through a very difficult time.

Yesterday I bought coffee for the lady behind me at Starbucks.. later in the day I found this is my mailbox. Small acts can make a big difference folks, spread some kindness. pic.twitter.com/awNi4LSGJq — Mackenzie (@mackey2399) August 7, 2018

Her tweet with photos of the letter was shared on Twitter and the kind act quickly went viral.

“Thank you for the coffee! I rarely go to Starbucks and treat myself, but the last couple of months have been a bit of a struggle,” the letter read. “My father just passed away and he was also my babysitter. My family and my children have had a really hard time. This morning my babysitter called off sick and I had to take the day off work. I decided to buy my kids breakfast and get myself coffee with total guilt because I am going to become a stay-at-home mom for a while,” it added.

You’re so welcome!!!💛💛💛 — Mackenzie (@mackey2399) August 10, 2018

The handwritten note from the woman, whose name is Nicole Clawson, also commented on her post and wrote, “This has been such a great learning opportunity for them, on how to treat others, no matter what. They are excited to pay it forward, and treat others with kindness and selflessness.”

By the way, my children have been aware and apart of all of this since the beginning. This has been such a great learning opportunity for them, on how to treat others, no matter what. They are excited to pay it forward, and treat others with kindness and selflessness. — nicoleclawson (@nicoleclawson12) August 10, 2018

Now, Mauller is also trying to find her a babysitter since and the due have become good friends. Clawson told Yahoo News she was shocked when she heard someone paid for her coffee. And now her kids too want to pay it forward.

I’m going to find her and offer!! — Mackenzie (@mackey2399) August 8, 2018

The sweet act moved many online and people lauded Mauller.

No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. https://t.co/HKeMdMg2u4 — Sahil Mutneja (@smutneja03) August 11, 2018

Wow I haven’t done anything nice for a stranger in a while….. here I go https://t.co/wX3rSgRr1r — annie (@vaoanne) August 11, 2018

This? This is my America. Great job Mackenzie and neighbor! https://t.co/GhYkt9ZbP2 — Buttercup Wishes (@buttercupwishes) August 11, 2018

Way to go, Mackenzie. :) And way to go recipient for hanging in there and letting Mackenzie know it made a difference. Life is better when we’re good to each other. https://t.co/U3lDLoZWm3 — Donna (@InShiftingLight) August 11, 2018

I have witnessed this first hand. Honestly you have no idea how something as small as buying someone’s coffee can literally cause a flood of emotions on the recipients end. It’s kinda rewarding to be kind to others 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/1VE8bwFrJm — LO (@unintelIegent) August 10, 2018

That’s the America I grew to love, can we get it back? Neighbors looking after neighbors, strangers looking out for strangers. Being kind and considerate of others. https://t.co/0scSvQz2Z7 — Morag Bialik (@scotsmum) August 10, 2018

That’s awesome! I do the same exact things! I always remember to “pay it forward”. This world can use more people like you and I- especially these days!❤️❤️❤️ — carrie jacik (@mekands) August 10, 2018

No good deed is small when it’s done out of love. It’s not as much the money it costs as it’s the meaning behind it and what a kind deed does to lift the spirits of someone during an extremely difficult time. — catsrangels2 🐈🌸🌷🐶🍂❄️🍁 (@catsrangels2) August 9, 2018

one time a long time ago my debit card didnt work and some young girl behind me just paid for my groceries, it was only about 10 bucks worth but to this day it was so nice and thoughtful — Princess G (@PrincessG2017) August 8, 2018

