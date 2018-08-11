Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
‘Spread some kindness’: One student’s small act of paying for a stranger’s coffee is warming hearts on Twitter

Mackenzie Mauller,19, from Union Town, Ohio, went into Starbucks and paid for a woman sitting behind her, a gesture that is often practised in the barista chain as a 'pay it forward' initiative. And in return she received a moving thank you note from the woman, who was going through a difficult time.

There are times when a small act of kindness may not be a big deal for the person doing it but might affect the recipient in a bigger way. Something similar happened when a college student decided to pay for the coffee of a stranger and something beautiful happened later.

Mackenzie Mauller, 19, from Union Town, Ohio, went into Starbucks and paid for a woman sitting behind her, a gesture that is often practised in the barista chain as a ‘pay it forward’ initiative. The lady was so moved by Mauller’s sweet act that she surprised her with a hand-written letter and opened up how her gesture made her sail through a very difficult time.

Her tweet with photos of the letter was shared on Twitter and the kind act quickly went viral.

“Thank you for the coffee! I rarely go to Starbucks and treat myself, but the last couple of months have been a bit of a struggle,” the letter read. “My father just passed away and he was also my babysitter. My family and my children have had a really hard time. This morning my babysitter called off sick and I had to take the day off work. I decided to buy my kids breakfast and get myself coffee with total guilt because I am going to become a stay-at-home mom for a while,” it added.

The handwritten note from the woman, whose name is Nicole Clawson, also commented on her post and wrote, “This has been such a great learning opportunity for them, on how to treat others, no matter what. They are excited to pay it forward, and treat others with kindness and selflessness.”

Now, Mauller is also trying to find her a babysitter since and the due have become good friends. Clawson told Yahoo News she was shocked when she heard someone paid for her coffee. And now her kids too want to pay it forward.

The sweet act moved many online and people lauded Mauller.

