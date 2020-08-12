scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Top News

Fox News anchor loses cool after being corrected on how to pronounce Kamala Harris

The segment from a Fox News show where a guest repeatedly corrected host Tucker Carlson on how to pronounce the vice presidential candidate's name is being widely shared on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 12, 2020 5:17:13 pm
kamala harris, kamala harris joe biden, kamala harris vp candidate, tucker carlson kamala harris name mispronounce, fox news host mispronounce kamala name, viral news, us presidential election, indian expressPeople slammed the Fox News host for disrespecting a politician who has been involved in US politics for several years.

After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, one Fox News anchor lost his cool after a guest corrected him on how her name should be pronounced.

Anchor Tucker Carlson was talking about Harris with guest Richard Goodstein, who has served as an advisor to several Democratic presidential campaigns. As Carlson began to talk about Harris’ many comments, Goodstein intervened to correct him on how to pronounce her name.

“This is something that will serve you and your fellow hosts on Fox,” Goodstein said. “Her name is pronounced ‘comma’ ― like the punctuation mark ― ‘-la’… Kamala.”

“Okay. So what!” Carlson responded.

“I think out of respect for somebody who’s going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right. It’s kind of a bare minimum,” Goodstein countered.

“So I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally?” Carlson said when the guest tried to interject.

“So it begins, you’re not allowed to criticize Comma-lah Harris or Camel-eh Harris or whatever,” the anchor said.

“OK, look I unintentionally mispronounced her name,” Carlson conceded adding “But I love the idea that she’s immune from criticism.”

The two then continued to debate, with Carlsen not attempting to pronounce her name correctly.

Some wondered why the anchor refused to apologise and got annoyed, while others claimed it was not an “unintentional mistake”.

Harris, whom Biden chose as his running mate for the 2020 US Elections, will be the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement