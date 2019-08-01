Toggle Menu
Faulty wave machine triggers ‘tsunami’ at China water park, frightening video goes viral

In the 10-second viral clip, people can be seen leisurely enjoying in the pool when suddenly a big wave slams down on them amid screams and cries.

The incident occurred at the Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park and 44 people were injured due to the malfunction.

As many as 44 people at a water amusement park in China were injured after a wave machine malfunctioned, creating a “tsunami” that crashed into the pool-goers. A video of the incident has gone viral on several social media platforms after it was initially shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

According to a South China Morning Post, the incident occurred at the Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park. Following the incident, the water park has been shut down until completion of an investigation.

“According to a primary investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room. It led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people,”  a notice posted on Weibo by the Longjing city government said.

