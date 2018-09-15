Husband goals? Former Bhutan PM is melting hearts after photo of him carrying his wife goes viral

Tshering Tobgay romantic gesture has left people going ‘awww’ online. (Source: Tshering Tobgay/ Twitter) Tshering Tobgay romantic gesture has left people going ‘awww’ online. (Source: Tshering Tobgay/ Twitter)

Legend has it that Sir Walter Raleigh, a poet, British explorer and captain of the Queen’s Guard, had spread his expensive cloak over a puddle for Queen Elizabeth I. The act has been often compared to the highest form of chivalry as it prevented the Queen’s feet from getting wet. Can such high regard be matched? Well, it seems the world has found it in the former prime minister of Bhutan, who carried his wife on his back so that she didn’t have to walk on muddy terrains!

Yes, you read it right. The photo of Tshering Tobgay carrying his wife piggyback is going viral on social media. Sharing the image online, Tobgay wrote, “Not as dashing as Sir Walter Raleigh, but a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do to keep his lady’s feet clean.”

Not as dashing as Sir Walter Raleigh, but a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do to keep his lady’s feet clean. 💕 pic.twitter.com/cSJWoMQm07 — Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) September 12, 2018

While there may be doubts regarding Raleigh’s story, it’s certainly one of the most quoted fables. Is the closest we have seen today on screens only, like in Bahubaali 2, where Devasena walked on the protagonist’s shoulder or when Chandler carried Monica in F.R.I.EN.D.S.?

ALSO READ | Serena Williams’ husband’s sweet gesture for her is winning hearts online

Twitterati too was impressed with the act and couldn’t stop swooning. Some called it husband goals, while others were wowed by his humility.

Very much appreciated. Thankyou for sharing, you need not to compare with anyone sir, You did what was best for your lady. — Abhinav Gupta (@abhinavg85) September 15, 2018

If this ain’t romantic then what is . . . :) — स्तुति ✈ (@junkkDNA) September 14, 2018

Awww! This actually melts my heart 💖 https://t.co/EBGCdY6776 — Shivani Pandita (@S_cintillating) September 13, 2018

Well… @tsheringtobgay … You would have got a 10/10 from your Lady but, in the process, made life very, very tough for the other husbands… https://t.co/CENIRJ5fIC — Lokendra Pratap Sahi (@lpsahi) September 13, 2018

Best thing seen in a long while. god bless https://t.co/fJCjMBSU2y — mukul (@MukulAgarwal66) September 12, 2018

This remindes me of monika and chandler 😄.

Couple goals! — Ishita Rawat (@IshitaRawat5) September 12, 2018

The then prime minister of Bhutan carrying his better half in his back!

Hope leaders of emulate it! https://t.co/bYPZspLwO1 — RatnaSansar Shrestha (@rsansar) September 12, 2018

😱😱 Thats Prime Minister of Bhutan, carrying his wife. https://t.co/w6U0jjjT7z — Brajendra Rawat (@brajendra_rawat) September 12, 2018

Wow a loving husband ! Well done as I said a man who is down to earth will solve problems with ease https://t.co/Sao5PgArmp — asIseeit (@Src88) September 12, 2018

The then prime minister of Bhutan carrying his better half in his back!

Hope leaders of emulate it! https://t.co/bYPZspLwO1 — RatnaSansar Shrestha (@rsansar) September 12, 2018

Personally I think this is more chivalrous then any Act of Pomp and Circumstance.❤💐🙏 — CJ Pande (@cj_pande) September 12, 2018

Share your thoughts on this in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd