Saturday, September 15, 2018
Husband goals? Former Bhutan PM is melting hearts after photo of him carrying his wife goes viral

Photo of Tshering Tobgay is going viral on Twitter, where the politician is seen carrying his spouse on his back as the road is muddy and filled with gravel. People can't stop gushing over it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 15, 2018 3:15:39 pm
Tshering Tobgay, Tshering Tobgay carries wife on back, former bhutan pm carries wife, sir Walter Raleigh queen story, viral news, husband goals, indian express Tshering Tobgay romantic gesture has left people going ‘awww’ online. (Source: Tshering Tobgay/ Twitter)

Legend has it that Sir Walter Raleigh, a poet, British explorer and captain of the Queen’s Guard, had spread his expensive cloak over a puddle for Queen Elizabeth I. The act has been often compared to the highest form of chivalry as it prevented the Queen’s feet from getting wet. Can such high regard be matched? Well, it seems the world has found it in the former prime minister of Bhutan, who carried his wife on his back so that she didn’t have to walk on muddy terrains!

Yes, you read it right. The photo of Tshering Tobgay carrying his wife piggyback is going viral on social media. Sharing the image online, Tobgay wrote, “Not as dashing as Sir Walter Raleigh, but a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do to keep his lady’s feet clean.”

While there may be doubts regarding Raleigh’s story, it’s certainly one of the most quoted fables. Is the closest we have seen today on screens only, like in Bahubaali 2, where Devasena walked on the protagonist’s shoulder or when Chandler carried Monica in F.R.I.EN.D.S.?

ALSO READ | Serena Williams’ husband’s sweet gesture for her is winning hearts online

Twitterati too was impressed with the act and couldn’t stop swooning. Some called it husband goals, while others were wowed by his humility.

Share your thoughts on this in comments below.

