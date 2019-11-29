US: TSA takes to TikTok to inform travellers about luggage rules during Thanksgiving

Airport security staff’s guide about food items that can be carried in carry-on luggage is going viral. Airport security staff’s guide about food items that can be carried in carry-on luggage is going viral.

As people in the US are busy travelling home for Thanksgiving dinner, there’s a lot of confusion what they can and cannot carry in their luggage for the holiday centered around gastronomical extravagance. Flaunting their funny side, instead of coming up with boring lists, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) made a funny TikTok video giving a demo for passengers. And it worked!

The TikTok video which is going viral, shared by the federal agency shows a female staff nodding on “nopes” and “yeps” telling people what’s not allowed and admissible in carry-on luggage during the Thanksgiving week.

The footage shows, while fruit cake and stuffing and bagel get a “yep”, canned cranberries, gravy, and what appears to be pepper jelly get a “nope”.

Attn travelers: The TSA is TikTokking pic.twitter.com/Wtq9EFGD9N — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 28, 2019

The agency also released ten Thanksgiving travel tip list for passengers during the busiest time of the year, urging all to be at the airport early by saying “don’t be a Turkey”.

Stating that it’s safe to carry solid food items in carry-on luggage, it specified items like pies, cakes, stuffing mix, casseroles saying they “are all good in a carry-on bag”. Highlighting guidelines for food items in check-in luggage, the press release stated, “Gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, preserves, should all go into a checked bag. Why? They are not solids. Basically, if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, (say that three times fast) then it’s not a solid and should be packed in a checked bag.”

The video took many by surprise, as they couldn’t believe that TSA has started TikToking but lauded them anyway for the effort owing to the app’s popularity and said it’s good to know that the government agency is keeping up. Many said the video is actually helpful.

The best interaction i’ve had with the @TSA https://t.co/p9kb215YIO — Jared Rosen (@JaredMarc14) November 29, 2019

I think most people have a love/hate relationship with TSA. Well, actually, I don’t know if anyone loves TSA. BUT THIS. This is art. https://t.co/soIaKB2TvD — Justin Franz (@jfranz88) November 28, 2019

honestly, helpful. — Kaitlyn Wylde (@kaitlynwylde) November 28, 2019

This was good. — Allo (@AlloNepal) November 27, 2019

Thank you for protecting us from gravy. — Adam Gray (@therealAdamGray) November 26, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd