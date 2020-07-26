scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Top News

Music in the sky: Turkish man paraglides while playing drums, video goes viral

Turkish musician Ahmet Celik was accompanied by his drum set when he decided to paraglide at a height of 600 metres in Tekirdag province of Turkey.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2020 12:50:01 pm
Paragliding video, Drums, Man plays drums paragliding, Turkish man paragliding, Turkey paragliding video, Viral video, Trending news, What is trending, Turkey,  Indian Express, Indian express news Ahmet Celik can be seen playing his drum set effortlessly as he paraglides. (Picture credit: Instagram/ Ahmet Celik)

While several hilarious and bizarre paragliding videos have made rounds on the internet, the latest one is from Turkey, where a man went paragliding while playing his drums.

Turkish musician Ahmet Celik was accompanied by his drum set when he decided to paraglide at a height of 600 metres in Tekirdag province of Turkey.

In the now-viral video, Celik can be seen playing his drum set effortlessly as he paraglides.

Take a look here:

 

 

In a similar incident, Hasan Kaval, a professional tandem paraglider in Turkish Riviera, became an internet sensation after he decided to watch television while sitting on a couch while paragliding.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 26: Latest News

Advertisement