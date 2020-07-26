Music in the sky: Turkish man paraglides while playing drums, video goes viral

Ahmet Celik can be seen playing his drum set effortlessly as he paraglides. (Picture credit: Instagram/ Ahmet Celik) Ahmet Celik can be seen playing his drum set effortlessly as he paraglides. (Picture credit: Instagram/ Ahmet Celik)

While several hilarious and bizarre paragliding videos have made rounds on the internet, the latest one is from Turkey, where a man went paragliding while playing his drums.

Turkish musician Ahmet Celik was accompanied by his drum set when he decided to paraglide at a height of 600 metres in Tekirdag province of Turkey.

In the now-viral video, Celik can be seen playing his drum set effortlessly as he paraglides.

Take a look here:

In a similar incident, Hasan Kaval, a professional tandem paraglider in Turkish Riviera, became an internet sensation after he decided to watch television while sitting on a couch while paragliding.

