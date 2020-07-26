Music in the sky: Turkish man paraglides while playing drums, video goes viral

While several hilarious and bizarre paragliding videos have made rounds on the internet, the latest one is from Turkey, where a man went paragliding while playing his drums.
Turkish musician Ahmet Celik was accompanied by his drum set when he decided to paraglide at a height of 600 metres in Tekirdag province of Turkey.
In the now-viral video, Celik can be seen playing his drum set effortlessly as he paraglides.
Take a look here:
In a similar incident, Hasan Kaval, a professional tandem paraglider in Turkish Riviera, became an internet sensation after he decided to watch television while sitting on a couch while paragliding.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.